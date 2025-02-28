GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again

Still not over T-Mobile  breaking its commitment to never raise prices on older plans? The carrier doesn't seem to care, with a new report saying that another price hike may be coming soon.

In May, T-Mobile angered customers by raising prices by $2 to $5 for every line, despite earlier having promised not to do so. 

In 2015, the company announced an "Un-contract" plan, under which prices were guaranteed to never go up. The Un-contract guarantee was originally for Simple Choice customers and also protected unlimited 4G LTE subscribers from price hikes for two years.

Later on, it also encompassed ONE customers and the 2-year limit was dropped. T-Mobile even went as far as to say that while prices might go down, they would never go up.

This was later replaced by a "Price Lock" pledge, which said that prices wouldn't go up as long as customers stayed on the same plan. That promise came with a disclaimer though, with the company saying that in the event of a rate increase, T-Mobile would pay your final month's bill should you decide to leave it.

Of course, those are mere words now and T-Mobile didn't really make good on its promises. Barely a year later, the company is contemplating another price increase.

According to The Mobile Report,  T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert suggested during an all-hands call that legacy customers, or customers on older plans who had the illusion of being protected by Un-contract and Price Lock, will once again be subject to a price increase.

You’re going to be hearing about us, for example, getting back to some of the adjustments of legacy pricing that we began last year.
Mike Sievert, CEO T-Mobile, 2025

For some reason, there was no clear pattern to how the price increase was deployed the last time and it almost seemed arbitrary. The main thing to know is that it affected customers Un-contract and Price Lock customers.

It's not known who will be impacted by this new alleged price hike. If T-Mobile did employ a method to decide who would be hit with an inflated bill in May, those same customers might be affected again.

Otherwise, it might be that this second round is simply for those who were spared the last time.

Although there was a lot of lot of ruckus online when T-Mobile raised prices last year, it continued to gain subscribers and hopes to add 6 million mobile customers this year. And with T-Mobile routinely launching free device deals and line offers, most customers are in a bind.

Leaving is always an option though, and you can always consider a prepaid brand or MVNO to avoid paying higher bills.
