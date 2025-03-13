Is T-Mobile giving away free lines to make up for its imminent price hike?

Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

By
Just as we all feared, CEO Mike Sievert recently alluded to, and all those signs from yesterday seemed to point at, T-Mobile is getting ready to increase your monthly rates. The price hike apparently scheduled to come into effect on April 2 arrives less than a year on the heels of a similarly controversial move that caused outrage among many long-time Magenta users.

But this time around, there might be a silver lining. Namely, some T-Mo customers could be eligible for yet another free line promotion. That's at least according to this one Redditor who got up bright and early this fine Thursday morning and went to check their bill in the T-Life app to ensure no price change had occurred.

Instead of that, this lucky user was welcomed by a totally unexpected notification informing them of a free line deal made available "just for being a valued customer." The offer, unsurprisingly marketed as a "limited-time" thing, apparently requires redemption by phone call, which as you can imagine, is a little tricky at the moment.


A couple of other Redditors are claiming they've seen the same promotional banner as the original poster at some point in the last couple of hours, but after refreshing or restarting the T-Life app, all traces of it went away. That seems to suggest perhaps the deal isn't supposed to actually start today to avoid overflooding T-Mobile's already super-busy customer care phone lines.

Then again, if T-Mo does plan to throw free lines at subscribers to offset those imminent rate increases, it would clearly be wiser to do that sooner rather than later. Before getting too excited, you may want to consider the possibility that this promo will be a targeted affair offered only to certain customers. So, yes, you might or might not qualify depending entirely on your luck. 

Stay tuned for more details (on both this deal and the impending price hike) as we receive them (either officially or unofficially), and if you do happen to see the free line offer in your T-Life app, make sure you take a screenshot and send it our way. You can also call that phone number and try to ask for additional information, but don't expect a happy resolution very soon. T-Mobile has a lot on its plate right now.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.

