Sony Deals Music Audio

The outstanding Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are currently down to $248 again

Rado Minkov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sony may not be among the top dogs in the smartphone market, at least in revenue, but when people go looking for the best wireless headphones with ANC (active noise cancelling), the Sony WH-1000XM4 are among the top choices right now.

Earlier this year, in June, these were down from their original $350 price to $248 for a bit, but if you missed that timeframe, here's another opportunity to get them for a whole $102 less!

Sony WH-1000XM4

Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phone-Call and Alexa Voice Control, Black

$102 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review we praised these headphones for their outstanding sound, comfortable design, dual device connectivity, solid battery life, and perhaps most notable of all, their industry-leading noise cancelling.

If you ever found in-ear headphones irritating or tinny and would like to try out a pair of the best over-ear headphones, for their cheapest price to date, now is the time!

Alternatively, stay tuned for our upcoming Black Friday coverage, where we'll have a whole lot of wireless headphones deals and Sony Bluetooth speaker deals.

