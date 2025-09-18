Samsung may launch its ambitious tri-fold smartphone in the US after all

There are internal discussions at Samsung about releasing the Galaxy TriFold stateside.

By
By
Samsung
Samsung may launch its ambitious tri-fold smartphone in the US after all
Huawei Mate XT was the first tri-foldable smartphone. | Image Credit - PhoneArena

While Samsung’s first tri-fold smartphone is almost ready for premiere, some key details are still unclear. Probably the most important unknown is where exactly the phone will be available, but there may be some good news for people in the US.

The tri-fold Galaxy may arrive in the US


Samsung is still weighing which markets to release its upcoming tri-fold smartphone in, and the US is part of the conversation, according to a new report. Citing “a person familiar with the company’s plans”, CNN reports that Samsung is “considering” releasing the device in the US and other markets.

That would be a change of strategy for the company, which typically launches new smartphone categories in a more limited way. The last example is the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE, which was only available in South Korea and China.

Samsung won’t face any competition stateside



Samsung is not the first company to launch a smartphone with two hinges that fold into three sections, which gives it the “tri-fold” moniker. The pioneer of that form factor was Huawei, which has already released the second generation of its tri-fold phone. However, Huawei doesn’t sell its products in the US.

The device, which may be called Galaxy TriFold, will be released before the end of the year, with some rumors suggesting a premiere as early as October. That new report is the first time anyone has suggested that Samsung is thinking of a global launch instead of a limited release, which could serve as a test before a wider release at a later point.

The ultimate early adopter gadget


As a gadget nerd, I’m excited about the idea of making a brand-new form factor more widely available. Lately, some of the most innovative smartphone developments have been taking place in China, without reaching the American market. 

If Samsung actually launches its tri-fold in the US, that would be a pleasant surprise for many Americans. It could also help the form factor develop faster. After all, if it succeeds in arguably the most important market in the world, Samsung will have an incentive to keep improving it.

Samsung may launch its ambitious tri-fold smartphone in the US after all

Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
COMMENTS (0)

