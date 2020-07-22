Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G goes official: new chipset, 5G support, higher price
brand-new Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, which includes 5G radios to support the blazing fast technology. The regular model that was launched on the market back in February is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and lacks 5G support.
Besides the changes mentioned above, there aren't any other differences between the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Flip 5G in terms of design and specs. Still, since it features an upgraded chipset and 5G support, the model announced today will be slightly more expensive.
We're happy to report that Samsung only added $70 to the retail price of the Galaxy Z Flip, which means the 5G version will be available for purchase for $1,450. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will come in two colors – Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze and should start shipping on August 7.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be available in the US from AT&T and T-Mobile, but the unlocked version will be up for grabs as well via Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung.
On a side note, Samsung has now discounted the regular Galaxy Z Flip in the US, so if you want one, you can get it for as low as $970 ($410 off), although the deal requires trading in your other smartphone.