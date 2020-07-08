Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset focuses on 5G and gaming features
desktop-quality gaming” thanks to the Snapdragon Elite Gaming premium features like updatable GPU drivers, ultra-smooth 5G gameplay at 144fps, and True 10-bit HDR gaming.
Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G offers a couple of improvements over the current top-tier chipset, such as the Qualcomm Kryo 585 Prime processor core clocked at up to 3.1GHz (10 percent increase), the Adreno 650 GPU (10 percent faster graphics rendering), and Fast Connect 6900 compatibility (Wi-Fi speeds of up to 3.6 Gbps).
From what Qualcomm revealed today, it looks like the company's new SoC (system-on-chip) mainly focuses on two aspects: 5G connectivity and gaming features. As far as availability goes, the first phones packing the new Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G chipset should be announced in Q3 2020, but Qualcomm has already revealed two of those: Lenovo Legion and Asus ROG Phone 3.