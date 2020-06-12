Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked event: what devices to expect and how to watch it









When is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked event?



August 5 (exp.)

If you are wondering when will Samsung announce and release the Galaxy Note 20 series along with the new Fold and Flip bendy duo, the latest tip for the Unpacked 2020 event is August 5 which would peg the launch date for Friday 21, if history is any indication.



That timeframe may sound as if it is earlier than usual and 2020 has been anything but typical so far, but it in fact jibes perfectly with the Galaxy Note 9 or 10 series unveiling and launch dates that didn't go into late August, too.





How can you watch the Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked 2020 event? Samsung will have a live stream to beam the Unpacked 2020 event, and you can watch it embedded right here when time nears.





What device announcements to expect at Samsung's Unpacked 2020 event





Samsung Galaxy Note 20: 6.42" 90Hz/120Hz with LTPO or 60Hz LTPS display, 4300mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+/Ultra: 6.87" 120Hz dynamic refresh with 3D Sonic Max finger reader display, 4500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2: 7.7" foldable internal, 6.23" external displays

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G - Snapdragon 865

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ 5G - 11"/12.4" displays, 7760mAh/9800mAh battery

Bean-shaped Galaxy Buds

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

