Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked event: what devices to expect and how to watch it

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jun 12, 2020, 9:50 AM
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked event: what devices to expect and how to watch it
Samsung is gearing up for a very unusual Unpacked 2020 event, and not just because it may be held in a stream-only format due to the new coronavirus realities. It gradually moved its second half of the year fare outside of big industry expos, and started holding dedicated unveiling for its Note line of flagships, but now it is preparing to throw way more devices than just the venerable phone with the S Pen into the Unpacked mix.

Long story short, Samsung is expected to have the richest August of product launches ever when you take the usual Note 20 series announcement of at least two handsets, then add the Galaxy Fold 2 and the 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip for a five-banger. Throw in a purported Galaxy Tab S7+ and, potentially, a new Galaxy Watch, and the big summer event is bound to grow bigger.

When is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked event?


  • August 5 (exp.)

If you are wondering when will Samsung announce and release the Galaxy Note 20 series along with the new Fold and Flip bendy duo, the latest tip for the Unpacked 2020 event is August 5 which would peg the launch date for Friday 21, if history is any indication.

That timeframe may sound as if it is earlier than usual and 2020 has been anything but typical so far, but it in fact jibes perfectly with the Galaxy Note 9 or 10 series unveiling and launch dates that didn't go into late August, too. 

How can you watch the Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked 2020 event? Samsung will have a live stream to beam the Unpacked 2020 event, and you can watch it embedded right here when time nears.

What device announcements to expect at Samsung's Unpacked 2020 event


  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20: 6.42" 90Hz/120Hz with LTPO or 60Hz LTPS display, 4300mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20+/Ultra: 6.87" 120Hz dynamic refresh with 3D Sonic Max finger reader display, 4500mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold 2: 7.7" foldable internal, 6.23" external displays
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G - Snapdragon 865
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ 5G - 11"/12.4" displays, 7760mAh/9800mAh battery
  • Bean-shaped Galaxy Buds
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

