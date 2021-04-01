Samsung to launch two F series smartphones on April 5
The two phones launching in India on April 5 belong to the mid-range class and they'll probably never be available outside this country. As far as the price goes, we don't have anything official yet, but it looks like they'll sell for prices starting at $120.
Moving on to the Galaxy F02s, this one has a similar display and a rather generous 5,000 mAh battery. Flipkart also revealed that the mid-range device is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor and a 13-megapixel triple camera.
We're waiting for Samsung and Flipkart to unveil more details about the Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s, but customers will certainly be able to order either of these two mid-range handsets starting April 5.