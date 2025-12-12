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PhoneArena Innovation Awards 2025: The tech that changed the game

From little tweaks to big hardware advancements, we look at the best and most innovative features of the year.

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Welcome to the PhoneArena 2025 Awards, where we celebrate the best and brightest in mobile tech this year! From tiny inventions that make life easier to jaw-dropping camera innovations, 2025 has been a wild ride. 

Let’s dive into the winners.

Also check out:

Best Phones of 2025 Awards


Software Feature Award: AirDrop on the Pixel 10



For years, AirDrop was basically an Apple-exclusive luxury. But Google finally cracked it this year on the Pixel 10, giving Android users a fast, seamless way to share files across devices. It’s intuitive, lightning-fast, and proves software can still deliver that ‘wow’ factor even in small details.

The caveat here? Google developed this all on its own, never asking Apple for permission or advice. Not that it’s needed, but we are curious to see how Apple reacts to that, knowing that Cupertino is surely not happy about this. One wrong move here could attract regulators’ scrutiny though, so we are optimistic for this sticking around.

Hardware Feature Award: The new storage standard



And this year, it’s all about storage. 256GB isn’t just a luxury anymore — it’s the new norm.

Manufacturers are finally giving us enough space for all your apps, games, photos, and videos without worrying about storage. It’s not flashy, but it’s practical, and 2025 made it universal, and it started with the iPhone 17.

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We all expected Apple to finally give users ProMotion on the base iPhone, but we did not think it will jump to 256GB storage as well, WHILE keeping the $800 price.

This obviously caught others off-guard and the Galaxy S25 and Pixel 10 Pro models now look out of place with just half the storage at the same price.

Design Feature Award: Liquid Glass



Oh, we know this will be controversial, but whatever your take on this you have to respect Apple’s ambition to completely revamp its interface.

It feels premium, reflects light beautifully, and gives phones that ultra-modern glossy look. In a world where everyone just seems happy with the status quo, Apple is not afraid to go for something brave. Plus, just look at the initial reaction - many companies have already started copying this look, but without all the refinement you have on the iPhone.

Tech Innovation Award: Silicon-carbon batteries



We got a small taste of the power of this technology last year, but this year, we really got to see it in full. Who would have guessed that we’ll have 50% more battery in our phones? That’s exactly what you get in phones like the OnePlus 15, and some others by brands like Honor.

This is the magic technology giving phones two-day battery life without making them huge or heavy.

Honestly, this is a game-changer for how we use our phones. Imagine leaving your charger at home and still having juice the next evening. Now, if only Apple, Samsung and Google could adopt this faster.

Camera Innovation Award: Selfie Camera on the iPhone 17 series



While everyone else pretty much ignored the selfie camera, Apple put some real thought and the result was a quite revolutionary… square sensor!

Yes, a square sensor like on GoPros is so versatile and it’s not just a square for the sake of it. The new design allows you to easily switch between vertical and horizontal snaps without ever tilting the phone. You also get more detail with the new 18MP resolution and Center Stage support.

Apple’s little twist on front-facing cameras proves that even the smallest redesign can bring huge improvements.

Little Inventions Award: Pixel Watch 4 Quick Charge Dock



Okay, why don’t all smart watches adopt this now.

The Pixel Watch 4 charger makes a tiny change - you rest your watch standing, not laying, and that means you can glance at it much easier to see the charge level or the time.

Combine this with the super-fast charging technology, and this is a real game-changer for smartwatches. The Pixel Watch 4 takes just 15 minutes for a zero to 50% top-up, while a 0 to 80% takes 30 minutes. If you wear your watch while sleeping, that’s a game-changer, you can just charge while you shower in the morning and not worry about battery life later.

That’s the kind of small innovation that matters.

Health Sensor Breakthrough Award: Advanced sleep metrics



Wearables in 2025 aren’t just tracking your steps — they’re finally helping you understand how well you’re actually resting, turning sleep into actionable data.

While some sports watches used to do this long ago, we now finally have this on an Apple Watch, and it’s such a nice feature to have, giving you extra motivation to hit the bed on time and get a good night’s rest.

Mobile Audio Award: ANC on AirPods Pro 3



And in this case we’re talking much improved active noise cancellation. You guessed it — the award here goes to the AirPods Pro 3.

Apple claims the AirPods Pro 3 deliver up to 2x better ANC than the already excellent AirPods Pro 2. And real-world tests have confirmed that; the Pro 3 manage to block about 90% of outside noises - very, very effective ANC.

All of that happens thanks to updated microphones that capture ambient noise more accurately and feed that into advanced “computational audio” processing algorithms.

Plus, the new ear tips are also a bit of a hybrid now: a silicone shell infused with foam. We’re still on the fence about this because they tend to compromise the comfort a little bit, but they improve passive noise isolation so the overall noise-cancelling effect is even stronger.

So there you have it — the PhoneArena 2025 Awards. From breakthrough batteries to clever little dock inventions, 2025 has proven that innovation comes in all shapes and sizes. Which feature would you award? Let us know in the comments!

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Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
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