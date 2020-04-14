T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung iOS Apple Android OnePlus 5G

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: specs comparison

Peter Kostadinov
by Peter Kostadinov
Apr 14, 2020, 11:58 AM
OnePlus 8 Pro vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: specs comparison
OnePlus has just announced its latest devices, the OnePlus 8 Pro series is now official. The most intriguing new device, the OnePlus 8 Pro, comes with a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display that also has a 120Hz refresh rate option, a Snapdragon 865 chipset with either 8 or 12GB of RAM, as well as fast storage with either 128 or 256GB of capacity. There's a 4,510mAh battery, and a quad-camera setup. There's official IP certification, as well as wireless charging, for the first time on an OnePlus phone. Prices start at $899 and $999 for the 8/128 and 12/256GB versions.

But how does it stack up against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or the iPhone 11 Pro Max in terms of specs? Let's find out!

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

Dimensions

6.51 x 2.93 x 0.33 inches

165.3 x 74.3 x 8.5 mm

Weight

7.02 oz (199 g)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Dimensions

6.57 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches

166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm

Weight

7.83 oz (222 g)

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Dimensions

6.22 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches

158 x 77.8 x 8.1 mm

Weight

7.97 oz (226 g)

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

Dimensions

6.51 x 2.93 x 0.33 inches

165.3 x 74.3 x 8.5 mm

Weight

7.02 oz (199 g)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Dimensions

6.57 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches

166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm

Weight

7.83 oz (222 g)

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Dimensions

6.22 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches

158 x 77.8 x 8.1 mm

Weight

7.97 oz (226 g)

To see the phones in real size or compare them with other models, visit our Visual Phone Size Comparison page


OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

OnePlus 8 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Display

Size

6.8 inches
6.9 inches
6.5 inches

Technology

AMOLED
Dynamic AMOLED
OLED

Screen-to-body

90.79 %
90.70 %
84.52 %

Peak brightness

1300 cd/m2 (nit)
 
800 cd/m2 (nit)

Features

120Hz refresh rate, HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
120Hz refresh rate, HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
HDR video support, Oleophobic coating, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor

Hardware & Performance

System chip

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SM8250
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SM8250
Apple A13 Bionic APL1W85

Processor

Octa-core, 2840 MHz, Kryo 585, 64-bit, 7 nm
Octa-core, 2840 MHz, Kryo 585, 64-bit, 7 nm
Hexa-core, 2650 MHz, Lightning and Thunder, 64-bit, 7 nm

GPU

Kryo 585
Adreno 650
Apple-designed 4 core

RAM

8GB LPDDR5
12GB LPDDR5
4GB LPDDR4

Internal storage

128GB, not expandable
128GB
64GB, not expandable

OS

Android (10)
Android (10), Samsung One UI
iOS (13.x)

Battery

Capacity

4510 mAh
5000 mAh
3969 mAh

Charging

OnePlus Warp Charge
Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging
USB Power Delivery

Talk time (4G)

 
37 hours
 

Internet use

 
LTE: 17 hours; Wi-Fi: 18 hours
 

Music playback

 
111.00 hours
80.00 hours

Video playback

 
25.00 hours
20.00 hours

Camera

Rear

Quad camera
Quad camera
Triple camera

Main camera

48 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF)
108 MP (OIS, PDAF)
12 MP (Sapphire crystal lens cover, OIS, PDAF)

Specifications

Aperture size: F1.8; Sensor size: 1/1.4"; Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 26 mm
Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 26 mm

Second camera

8 MP (Telephoto, OIS, Laser and PDAF)
48 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
12 MP (Telephoto, Sapphire crystal lens cover, OIS, PDAF)

Specifications

Optical zoom: 3x; Aperture size: F2.4; Sensor size: 1/2"; Pixel size: 1 μm
Aperture size: F3.5; Focal Length: 102 mm; Sensor size: 1/2"; Pixel size: 0.8 μm
Optical zoom: 2x; Aperture size: F2.0; Focal Length: 52 mm

Third camera

48 MP (Ultra-wide, Laser and PDAF)
12 MP (Ultra-wide, Autofocus)
12 MP (Ultra-wide, Sapphire crystal lens cover)

Specifications

Aperture size: F2.2; Sensor size: 1/2"
Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 13 mm; Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 13 mm

Fourth camera

5 MP (Color filter)
0.3 MP VGA (ToF 3D depth sensing)
 

Specifications

Aperture size: F2.4
 
 

Video recording

3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (480 fps)
7680x4320 (8K UHD) (24 fps), 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (960 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps), 1280x720 (HD)

Features

OIS, HDR, EIS
OIS, HDR, Time-lapse video, EIS
OIS, Time-lapse video, Continuous autofocus, Picture-taking during video recording

Front

16 MP
40 MP
12 MP

Video capture

1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps)

Design

Dimensions

6.51 x 2.93 x 0.33 inches (165.3 x 74.3 x 8.5 mm)
6.57 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches (166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm)
6.22 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches (158 x 77.8 x 8.1 mm)

Weight

7.02 oz (199 g)
the average is 6.4 oz (183 g)
7.83 oz (222 g)
the average is 6.4 oz (183 g)
7.97 oz (226 g)
the average is 6.4 oz (183 g)

Materials

Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass 5); Frame: Aluminum
Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass 6); Frame: Aluminum
Back: Glass; Frame: Stainless steel

Resistance

Water, Dust; IP 68
Water, Dust; IP 68
Water, Dust; IP 68

Biometrics

2D Face unlock, In-screen fingerprint
2D Face unlock, Ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint
3D Face unlock

Cellular

5G

n2, n5, n41, n66, n71
n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n28, n40, n77, n78, SA, NSA, Sub-6, mmWave
 

Shopping information

MSRP

$ 899
$ 1400
$ 1099


Related phones

8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.8 inches
    3168 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4510 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 4 Reviews
$1230 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
$1156 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.4
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 9 Reviews
iPhone 11 Pro Max on
$990 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2688 x 1242 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3969 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready powerhouses
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready powerhouses
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
Watch the OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro launch event live stream start here
Watch the OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro launch event live stream start here
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs AirPods Pro, AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 75t
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs AirPods Pro, AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 75t
This photo might be proof Apple has revived AirPower
This photo might be proof Apple has revived AirPower

Popular stories

AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless