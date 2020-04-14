OnePlus 8 Pro vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: specs comparison
But how does it stack up against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or the iPhone 11 Pro Max in terms of specs? Let's find out!
OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Display
Size
Technology
AMOLED
Dynamic AMOLED
OLED
Screen-to-body
90.79 %
90.70 %
84.52 %
Peak brightness
1300 cd/m2 (nit)
800 cd/m2 (nit)
Features
120Hz refresh rate, HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
120Hz refresh rate, HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
HDR video support, Oleophobic coating, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Hardware & Performance
System chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SM8250
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SM8250
Apple A13 Bionic APL1W85
Processor
GPU
Kryo 585
Adreno 650
Apple-designed 4 core
RAM
Internal storage
128GB, not expandable
128GB
64GB, not expandable
OS
Android (10)
Android (10), Samsung One UI
iOS (13.x)
Battery
Capacity
4510 mAh
5000 mAh
3969 mAh
Charging
OnePlus Warp Charge
Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging
USB Power Delivery
Talk time (4G)
37 hours
Internet use
LTE: 17 hours; Wi-Fi: 18 hours
Music playback
111.00 hours
80.00 hours
Video playback
25.00 hours
20.00 hours
Camera
Rear
Quad camera
Quad camera
Triple camera
Main camera
Specifications
Aperture size: F1.8; Sensor size: 1/1.4"; Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 26 mm
Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 26 mm
Second camera
8 MP (Telephoto, OIS, Laser and PDAF)
48 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
12 MP (Telephoto, Sapphire crystal lens cover, OIS, PDAF)
Specifications
Optical zoom: 3x; Aperture size: F2.4; Sensor size: 1/2"; Pixel size: 1 μm
Aperture size: F3.5; Focal Length: 102 mm; Sensor size: 1/2"; Pixel size: 0.8 μm
Optical zoom: 2x; Aperture size: F2.0; Focal Length: 52 mm
Third camera
48 MP (Ultra-wide, Laser and PDAF)
12 MP (Ultra-wide, Autofocus)
12 MP (Ultra-wide, Sapphire crystal lens cover)
Specifications
Aperture size: F2.2; Sensor size: 1/2"
Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 13 mm; Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 13 mm
Fourth camera
5 MP (Color filter)
0.3 MP VGA (ToF 3D depth sensing)
Specifications
Aperture size: F2.4
Video recording
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (480 fps)
7680x4320 (8K UHD) (24 fps), 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (960 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps), 1280x720 (HD)
Features
OIS, HDR, EIS
OIS, HDR, Time-lapse video, EIS
OIS, Time-lapse video, Continuous autofocus, Picture-taking during video recording
Front
16 MP
40 MP
12 MP
Video capture
1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps)
Design
Dimensions
Weight
Materials
Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass 5); Frame: Aluminum
Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass 6); Frame: Aluminum
Back: Glass; Frame: Stainless steel
Resistance
Water, Dust; IP 68
Water, Dust; IP 68
Water, Dust; IP 68
Biometrics
2D Face unlock, In-screen fingerprint
2D Face unlock, Ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint
3D Face unlock
Cellular
5G
n2, n5, n41, n66, n71
n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n28, n40, n77, n78, SA, NSA, Sub-6, mmWave
Shopping information
MSRP
$ 899
$ 1400
$ 1099