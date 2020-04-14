STAY TUNED
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro announcement | watch it live here!
0 d
00: 00: 00
Android OnePlus 5G

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready powerhouses

Peter Kostadinov
by Peter Kostadinov
Apr 14, 2020, 10:52 AM
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready powerhouses
Last year proved to be quite eventful for OnePlus, the Chinese juggernaut phone maker, which not only released the 7 Pro and 7T Pro series, but also finally stepped on the US market officially. This certified “fresh” status brought in lots of accolades, but also raised the expectations of OnePlus’ fanbase, which now expects to be wow-ed by something extraordinary yet still moderately affordable.

Announced today, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro aim to do just that, but can they succeed to follow in the footsteps of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro?


OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro design and display


Last year’s OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro were quite different from one another, with the OnePlus 7 featuring a notched design whereas the larger OnePlus 7 Pro utilized a pop-up selfie camera which helped it achieve a nearly bezel-less design. This strategy was reiterated by the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro, but the OnePlus 8-series introduces a bold new direction… as the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro utilize an identical offset punch-hole design. With thin bezels, matt-frosted glass backs, curved display edges, and relatively lightweight bodies for their size, both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are as trendy as it gets in early 2020, and if the punch-hole displays worry you, remember that this is still the go-to design employed by the likes of Samsung, Huawei, and LG.



In terms of displays, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will differ a lot. The smaller OnePlus 8 will make use of a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED HDR10+ display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080x2400 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and the same 90Hz refresh rate that debuted with the OnePlus 7 Pro last year. There’s a new Always On option that will allow you to view your pending notifications and the time. Up until now, OnePlus phones only had an Ambient Mode feature that briefly lit up the display on incoming notifications. 



The OnePlus 8 Pro top-dog employs a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display that’s also HDR10+ compliant but uses a denser QHD+ resolution of 1440 by 3168 pixels in an 19.8:9 aspect ratio. More importantly, the OnePlus 8 Pro also introduces a 120Hz display refresh rate, bringing it up to par with the latest Galaxy S20-series. As a reminder, the higher the refresh rate, the bigger the hit on the battery, as proven by the Galaxy S20’s subpar battery life when used in 120Hz, but here’s to hoping that the OnePlus 8 Pro wouldn’t suffer from such a big battery hit when used with the new refresh rate mode. OnePlus 

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are available in Glacial Green, Onyx Black, and Ultramarine Blue. 

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro specs at a glance


OnePlus 8OnePlus 8 Pro
ChipsetSnapdragon 865Snapdragon 865
RAM8/12GB LPDDR4X RAM8/12GB LPDDR4X RAM
Storage128/256GB UFS3.0128/256GB UFS3.0
ConnectivityLTE + 5GLTE + 5G
Camera48MP main, F/1.75, OIS/EIS
16MP ultra wide-angle, F/2.2
2MP macro, F/2.4
PDAF
Dual LED		48MP main F/1.78, OIS/EIS
48MP ultra wide-angle, F/2.2
8MP 3X telephoto zoom, F/2.4
5MP color filter, F/2.4
PDAF, Laser autofocus
Dual LED
Camera features4K UHD 30/60fps, 1080 30/60fps, 720p 480fps Super slo-mo, 1080p 240fps slo-mo, Night Mode, Portrait mode4K UHD 30/60fps, 1080 30/60fps, 720p 480fps Super slo-mo, 1080p 240fps slo-mo, Night Mode, Portrait mode, Audio Zoom, Color filter
Front camera16MP F/2.016MP F/2.4
Battery4,300mAh, 30W fast charging (Warp Charge 30T)4,510mAh, 30W fast charging (Warp Charge 30T) + 30W wireless charging & reverse wireless charging
Dimensions160.2 x 72.9 x 8.0mm, 180gr165.3 x 74.4 x 8.5mm, 199gr
Other featuresIP68 water and dust resistanceIP68 water and dust resistance


OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro hardware

Now, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are powered by the Snadragon 865 chipset, which is the creme of the crop at the moment and also makes OnePlus' latest 5G-capable and quite future-proof devices. In terms of memory, both devices will be available with either 8 or 12GB of RAM, as well as either 128 or 256GB of native storage on deck. The OnePlus 8 will pack a rather serious punch with 4,300mAh battery in tow, but wait until you hear about the 4,510mAh unit found inside the OnePlus 8 Pro, which should pack enough punch to last its hungry hardware for a while. On the topic of charging, both phones support the ultra-fast Warp Charge 30T which provides 30W of charging power straight to OnePlus' latest. For the first time on a OnePlus device, we've got wireless charging - the OnePlus 8 Pro comes along with ultra-fast wireless charging and can also reverse charge other devices that support wireless charging, which is a neat party trick.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro software


Unsurprisingly, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro come with Android 10 right out of the box, but with the custom OxygenOS skin on top. The latter has been refreshed, says OnePlus, employing a new coat with improved Dark Mode, dynamic wallpapers that change according to the weather, and much more. OnePlus has also partnered with Google to bring full Stadia support, as well as with Amazon as the OnePlus 8 series is Alexa-ready.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Camera


The OnePlus 8 Pro comes along with a quad-camera setup, consisting of a 48MP main, 48MP ultra wide-angle, an 8MP 3x hybrid telephoto zoom, and finally, a 5MP color filter camera. At the front, we have a 16MP selfie camera. The device supports 4K UHD video recording in 30 and 60fps, as well as various slo-mo modes. 

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 has a triple camera setup that utilizes a 48MP camera, a 16MP ultra wide-angle, and finally, a 2MP macro shooter that would let you take pictures of insects and flora from up close. 

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro price and release date


Gone are the times of affordable OnePlus devices. The company has been slowly but steadily breaking apart from its affordable "flagship killer" mantra, and the OnePlus 8 series is its most expensive one yet. And rightfully so - with the expensive 5G-ready Snapdragon 865 chipset on deck, you simply can't fault OnePlus for charging a premium. 

The OnePlus 8 starts at $699 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage version, while the 12GB/256GB version selling for $799. The 8GB/128GB OnePlus 8 Pro will start at $899, while the 12GB/256GB version will start at $999. Pre-orders in the US will begin on April 29, while customers across Europe will be able to pre-order the devices right away, with official availability starting April 21.

On the topic of availability, OnePlus said that the device will be available on T-Mobile. The device will be available on Verizon as well in the exclusive OnePlus 8 Pro 5G UW edition.

Related phones

8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.8 inches
    3168 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4510 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs AirPods Pro, AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 75t
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs AirPods Pro, AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 75t
This photo might be proof Apple has revived AirPower
This photo might be proof Apple has revived AirPower
Newest Google Pixel 4a leak reveals every last detail, including no XL model
Newest Google Pixel 4a leak reveals every last detail, including no XL model
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits

Popular stories

AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless