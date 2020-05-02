Android Software updates OnePlus

New OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro updates are trying to fix more issues

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 02, 2020, 4:37 PM
New OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro updates are trying to fix more issues
OnePlus has been doing a pretty good job with updating its flagships, although some of the updates that have been released lately have introduced more issues than fixes. The most recent OxygenOS update for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro was meant to address some green-tint issues, but it made some units overheat and the battery life dropped considerably.

We're pretty sure that OnePlus will address these problems in future updates, but for now, let's just talk about the new update that the Chinese company is rolling out to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. OxygenOS 10.5.6 update fixes some known issues and improves camera features, as well as network communication:

System
  • Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Camera
  • Refined the dirt detection capability to be more accurate than ever
  • Improved the camera’s shooting experience with the front camera
  • Improved the stability

Network (International)
  • Communication stability further enhanced

Unfortunately, OnePlus doesn't say what issues the update addresses, so it might fix some of the problems introduced in the previous update or some that we're not aware of. In case you're wondering, OnePlus has just kicked off the rollout, so it may take a few days to reach all OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro users.

Related phones

8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$899 OnePlus 8 Pro on
$1197 OnePlus 8 Pro on
  • Display 6.8 inches
    3168 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4510 mAh
  • OS Android 10
8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
$899 OnePlus 8 on
$915 OnePlus 8 on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
Apple reports lower iPhone sales than expected for the fiscal second quarter
Apple reports lower iPhone sales than expected for the fiscal second quarter
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: 5G, massive camera, no notch?
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: 5G, massive camera, no notch?
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table
Samsung reports declining smartphone sales, improved profit on the back of 5G models
Samsung reports declining smartphone sales, improved profit on the back of 5G models

Popular stories

Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless