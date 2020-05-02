New OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro updates are trying to fix more issues
System
- Fixed known issues and improved system stability
Camera
- Refined the dirt detection capability to be more accurate than ever
- Improved the camera’s shooting experience with the front camera
- Improved the stability
Network (International)
Unfortunately, OnePlus doesn't say what issues the update addresses, so it might fix some of the problems introduced in the previous update or some that we're not aware of. In case you're wondering, OnePlus has just kicked off the rollout, so it may take a few days to reach all OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro users.
- Communication stability further enhanced
