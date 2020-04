OnePlus 8/Pro update fixes touch issues, improves camera

System

Optimized touch sensitivity on the screen edges

Optimized the display effects

Improved video smoothness in Motion graphics smoothing

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Battery

Simplified interaction experience for Bedtime mode

Camera

Improved accuracy of white balance and focus in a dark environment

Improved the smoothness and stability

Network

Enable Greece Vodafone VoWiFi (EU only)

Enhanced mobile data and Wi-Fi transmission stability

If you're one of the many OnePlus 8 /Pro owners who have issues with the phone's touch sensitivity, you'll be happy to know that the latest update should address these problems. The green-tint issue that OnePlus 8 Pro users have been complaining of might also be fixed in this update.Spotted for the first time in India last week , OxygenOS 10.5.5 update is now making its way to OnePlus 8/Pro devices all over the world. Apart from the major fixed already mentioned, the update improves camera and network, as well as some gestures.Although the official changelog isn't too clear about what's been fixed, these are the most pressing matters OnePlus must address, so there's a high chance that the update will contain the fixes mentioned. Keep in mind that the update is available since yesterday, but a wider rollout should begin in just a few days, so be patient if it's not yet available in your country.