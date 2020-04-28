Android Software updates OnePlus 5G

OnePlus 8/Pro update fixes touch issues, improves camera

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 28, 2020, 12:28 AM
OnePlus 8/Pro update fixes touch issues, improves camera
If you're one of the many OnePlus 8/Pro owners who have issues with the phone's touch sensitivity, you'll be happy to know that the latest update should address these problems. The green-tint issue that OnePlus 8 Pro users have been complaining of might also be fixed in this update.

Spotted for the first time in India last week, OxygenOS 10.5.5 update is now making its way to OnePlus 8/Pro devices all over the world. Apart from the major fixed already mentioned, the update improves camera and network, as well as some gestures.

System
  • Optimized touch sensitivity on the screen edges
  • Optimized the display effects
Improved video smoothness in Motion graphics smoothing
  • Fixed known issues and improved system stability
  • Battery
  • Simplified interaction experience for Bedtime mode
Camera
  • Improved accuracy of white balance and focus in a dark environment
  • Improved the smoothness and stability
Network
  • Enable Greece Vodafone VoWiFi (EU only)
  • Enhanced mobile data and Wi-Fi transmission stability

Although the official changelog isn't too clear about what's been fixed, these are the most pressing matters OnePlus must address, so there's a high chance that the update will contain the fixes mentioned. Keep in mind that the update is available since yesterday, but a wider rollout should begin in just a few days, so be patient if it's not yet available in your country.

Related phones

8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$1599 OnePlus 8 Pro on
$1197 OnePlus 8 Pro on
$999 OnePlus 8 Pro on
  • Display 6.8 inches
    3168 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4510 mAh
  • OS Android 10
8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
$1119 OnePlus 8 on
$915 OnePlus 8 on
$799 OnePlus 8 on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10

