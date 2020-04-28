OnePlus 8/Pro update fixes touch issues, improves camera
Spotted for the first time in India last week, OxygenOS 10.5.5 update is now making its way to OnePlus 8/Pro devices all over the world. Apart from the major fixed already mentioned, the update improves camera and network, as well as some gestures.
- Optimized touch sensitivity on the screen edges
- Optimized the display effects
- Fixed known issues and improved system stability
- Battery
- Simplified interaction experience for Bedtime mode
- Improved accuracy of white balance and focus in a dark environment
- Improved the smoothness and stability
- Enable Greece Vodafone VoWiFi (EU only)
- Enhanced mobile data and Wi-Fi transmission stability
Although the official changelog isn't too clear about what's been fixed, these are the most pressing matters OnePlus must address, so there's a high chance that the update will contain the fixes mentioned. Keep in mind that the update is available since yesterday, but a wider rollout should begin in just a few days, so be patient if it's not yet available in your country.