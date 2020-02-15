OnePlus 7/7 Pro update brings memory optimizations, other improvements
Both phones are getting the same improvements, although many of the changes included in the update will only affect users in India. You can find below the full changelog of the update:
System
- Optimized the RAM management
- Improved black/blank screen issues with some apps
- Added the feature to support reminders for privacy alerts
- Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.1
Network (India Only)
- Integrated the VoWifi registration for the Jio Sim
Cloud Service (India Only)
- Supported synchronization with Notes and Contacts
- Work-Life Balance (India Only)
- Optimized message notification
- Optimized the mode and app selection
- Added location, calendar, auto-track feature
Cricket Scores (India Only)
- Add Cricket scores as a card in your Shelf for quickest access to live match scores and team updates
The update, known as OxygenOS 10.0.4 (EU and Global) and 10.3.1 (India), was released yesterday, so not many users received it yet. However, a broader rollout is expected to start in just a few days.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):