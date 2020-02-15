Android Software updates OnePlus

OnePlus 7/7 Pro update brings memory optimizations, other improvements

Feb 15, 2020, 11:17 AM
OnePlus has been very busy these last months rolling out a bucketload of updates to just about every smartphone that's still meaningful. The latest updates released by the Chinese company target two of its relatively new devices – OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

Both phones are getting the same improvements, although many of the changes included in the update will only affect users in India. You can find below the full changelog of the update:

System
  • Optimized the RAM management
  • Improved black/blank screen issues with some apps
  • Added the feature to support reminders for privacy alerts
  • Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
  • Updated Android security patch to 2020.1

Network (India Only)
  • Integrated the VoWifi registration for the Jio Sim

Cloud Service (India Only)
  • Supported synchronization with Notes and Contacts
  • Work-Life Balance (India Only)
  • Optimized message notification
  • Optimized the mode and app selection
  • Added location, calendar, auto-track feature

Cricket Scores (India Only)
  • Add Cricket scores as a card in your Shelf for quickest access to live match scores and team updates

The update, known as OxygenOS 10.0.4 (EU and Global) and 10.3.1 (India), was released yesterday, so not many users received it yet. However, a broader rollout is expected to start in just a few days.
$499.99 OnePlus 7 on Amazon
$649.00 OnePlus 7 Pro on Amazon

7
OnePlus 7 OS: View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Dual camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    OxygenOS UI
7 Pro
OnePlus 7 Pro OS: View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 6 Reviews
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    OxygenOS UI

