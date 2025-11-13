OnePlus 15 vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison

And this year, image quality also changes quite a bit. OnePlus cuts the ties with long-time partner Hasselblad with the 15 series, but surprisingly... this might not be a bad thing after all.

OnePlus 15 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra OnePlus 15 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Main camera 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.56"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm 200 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2

Aperture size: F1.7

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.3"

Pixel size: 0.6 μm Second camera 50 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.0

Focal Length: 16 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.88"

Pixel size: 0.61 μm 50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung JN3

Aperture size: F1.9

Pixel size: 0.7 μm Third camera 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)

Optical zoom: 3.5x

Aperture size: F2.8

Focal Length: 80 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.76"

Pixel size: 0.64 μm 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Sony IMX754

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.4

Focal Length: 67 mm

Sensor size: 1/3.52"

Pixel size: 1.12 μm Fourth camera 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Sony IMX854

Optical zoom: 5.0x

Aperture size: F3.4

Focal Length: 111 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.52"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm Front 32 MP 12 MP (PDAF, HDR) See the full OnePlus 15 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool







The 50-megapixel main camera on the OnePlus 15 still uses a slightly smaller sensor than the one on the Galaxy and you still lack a secondary telephoto camera like you have on the Samsung flagship. But on the flip side, the 3.5X telephoto camera on the OnePlus actually has a bigger sensor than the 3X camera on the Galaxy, and the ultra-wide setup is quite similar across these two.

Let's see if all of that means photos will look worse on the OnePlus, or if it can make up for that with good processing.





