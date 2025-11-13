Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

OnePlus 15 vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison

Which phone has the better camera?

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Camera OnePlus
OnePlus 15 vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
The OnePlus 15 is here and it has to answer one big question that comes up every year: is the camera finally good enough?

This year, OnePlus switches the established round camera style for a new rectangular camera island on the back. It loses a bit of its signature styling for a more generic look, but after all, it's the image quality that matters.

And this year, image quality also changes quite a bit. OnePlus cuts the ties with long-time partner Hasselblad with the 15 series, but surprisingly... this might not be a bad thing after all.

So how does the OnePlus 15 compare to the one phone most Android fans talk about, the Galaxy S25 Ultra?

OnePlus 15
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
OnePlus 15 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Camera

Main camera
50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm 		200 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2
Aperture size: F1.7
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 0.6 μm
Second camera
50 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 16 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.88"
Pixel size: 0.61 μm 		50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung JN3
Aperture size: F1.9
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
Third camera
50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 3.5x
Aperture size: F2.8
Focal Length: 80 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.76"
Pixel size: 0.64 μm 		10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX754
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Focal Length: 67 mm
Sensor size: 1/3.52"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Fourth camera
50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX854
Optical zoom: 5.0x
Aperture size: F3.4
Focal Length: 111 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.52"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
Front
32 MP 12 MP (PDAF, HDR)
See the full OnePlus 15 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool


The 50-megapixel main camera on the OnePlus 15 still uses a slightly smaller sensor than the one on the Galaxy and you still lack a secondary telephoto camera like you have on the Samsung flagship. But on the flip side, the 3.5X telephoto camera on the OnePlus actually has a bigger sensor than the 3X camera on the Galaxy, and the ultra-wide setup is quite similar across these two. 

Let's see if all of that means photos will look worse on the OnePlus, or if it can make up for that with good processing.

Zoom Quality






Selfies




Main Camera (Day photos)







Main Camera (Night photos)






Ultra-wide Camera (Night photos)






Zoom Quality (Night photos)







So, do you prefer the images from the OnePlus 15 or Galaxy S25 Ultra?

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.webp
Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
Read the latest from Victor Hristov
COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 9

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Huawei is about to get banned in the EU
Huawei is about to get banned in the EU
Google is deprioritizing Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users
Google is deprioritizing Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put

Latest News

Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later next year
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later next year
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless