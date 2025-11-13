OnePlus 15 vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Which phone has the better camera?
The OnePlus 15 is here and it has to answer one big question that comes up every year: is the camera finally good enough?
This year, OnePlus switches the established round camera style for a new rectangular camera island on the back. It loses a bit of its signature styling for a more generic look, but after all, it's the image quality that matters.
So, do you prefer the images from the OnePlus 15 or Galaxy S25 Ultra?
And this year, image quality also changes quite a bit. OnePlus cuts the ties with long-time partner Hasselblad with the 15 series, but surprisingly... this might not be a bad thing after all.
So how does the OnePlus 15 compare to the one phone most Android fans talk about, the Galaxy S25 Ultra?
|OnePlus 15
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Camera
|Main camera
| 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
| 200 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2
Aperture size: F1.7
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 0.6 μm
|Second camera
| 50 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 16 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.88"
Pixel size: 0.61 μm
| 50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung JN3
Aperture size: F1.9
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
|Third camera
| 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 3.5x
Aperture size: F2.8
Focal Length: 80 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.76"
Pixel size: 0.64 μm
| 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX754
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Focal Length: 67 mm
Sensor size: 1/3.52"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
|Fourth camera
| 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX854
Optical zoom: 5.0x
Aperture size: F3.4
Focal Length: 111 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.52"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
|Front
|32 MP
|12 MP (PDAF, HDR)
See the full OnePlus 15 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool
The 50-megapixel main camera on the OnePlus 15 still uses a slightly smaller sensor than the one on the Galaxy and you still lack a secondary telephoto camera like you have on the Samsung flagship. But on the flip side, the 3.5X telephoto camera on the OnePlus actually has a bigger sensor than the 3X camera on the Galaxy, and the ultra-wide setup is quite similar across these two.
Let's see if all of that means photos will look worse on the OnePlus, or if it can make up for that with good processing.
Zoom Quality
Selfies
Main Camera (Day photos)
Main Camera (Night photos)
Ultra-wide Camera (Night photos)
Zoom Quality (Night photos)
