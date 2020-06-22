Nokia Android

Nokia 5.3 now available for pre-order in the US

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jun 22, 2020, 2:41 AM
Nokia 5.3 now available for pre-order in the US
Nokia 5.3 is a relatively new mid-range Android smartphone that HMD Global launched globally back in April. The Finnish company doesn't sell all its smartphones in the United States and certainly doesn't have any partnerships with local carriers yet, but many of their devices can be purchased from major retailers like Amazon, B&H, Best Buy and a few others.

The US version of Nokia 5.3 is only compatible with GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile, so if you favor Sprint or T-Mobile over the other two, know that this phone won't work. It's also worth noting that while HMD launched three Nokia 5.3 models, US customers will be getting the one that comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There are two other models available in various markets: 3/64GB and 6/64GB.

At the moment, Nokia 5.3 is available for pre-order on Amazon for just $200, and, from what the retailer claims, it will go on sale on June 22. The phone is available in two color options: charcoal and cyan.

As far as the other specs go, Nokia 5.3 is quite decent on paper. It's equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, a massive 6.55-inch IPS HD+ display (Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protected), and a quad-camera setup (13MP+5MP+2MP+2MP).

Nokia 5.3 is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and runs Android 10 right out of the box. In fact, this is an Android One phone, even though it isn't branded like one, so you should receive major updates faster than usual, at least in theory. For more details on the smartphone, why not check out our in-depth Nokia 5.3 review.

Related phones

5.3
Nokia 5.3 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.8
 Read Full Review
$199 Nokia 5.3 on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Quad camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple's WWDC 2020: what to expect and how to watch
Popular stories
Best Father's Day gift ideas and deals (2020)
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 is the culmination of Samsung's strategic errors
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple's AirPods Pro are awfully cheap on Amazon, but act quickly
Popular stories
Former Google CEO reveals the real reason why the U.S. attacks Huawei
Popular stories
Slow-motion video shows the Apple Watch protecting its circuits from water damage
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 is the culmination of Samsung's strategic errors
Popular stories
Samsung's 'standard' Galaxy Note 20 5G may end up cutting one too many display corners
Popular stories
If you hurry, the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 5G can finally be yours

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless