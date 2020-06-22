Nokia 5.3 now available for pre-order in the US
At the moment, Nokia 5.3 is available for pre-order on Amazon for just $200, and, from what the retailer claims, it will go on sale on June 22. The phone is available in two color options: charcoal and cyan.
As far as the other specs go, Nokia 5.3 is quite decent on paper. It's equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, a massive 6.55-inch IPS HD+ display (Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protected), and a quad-camera setup (13MP+5MP+2MP+2MP).
Nokia 5.3 is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and runs Android 10 right out of the box. In fact, this is an Android One phone, even though it isn't branded like one, so you should receive major updates faster than usual, at least in theory. For more details on the smartphone, why not check out our in-depth Nokia 5.3 review.