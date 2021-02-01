Motorola One Macro is getting a surprising update, but it's not Android 11

Motorola
kicked off 2021 in complete silence (if you don't count the Chinese announcements
). There were no new announcements coming from the US company, although we do expect several smartphones to be introduced in the next couple of months.
Until then, we're happy to report that Motorola has finally started the Android 11 update rollout
, and the first smartphone to get it is the Moto G Pro, a device known in the United States as the Moto G Stylus
.
Motorola One Macro Android 10 update
What's really surprising is that another mid-range phone, the One Macro
, is getting a similarly important update, just not Android 11. Motorola One Macro users in India
report that a stable Android 10 update is now available in India.
The update weighs in at 1.46GB and includes the December security patch. Although it's not surprising to see a two-year-old getting a major Android OS update, it's weird that Motorola didn't upgrade this one directly to Android 11, as it should.
We have no idea if Motorola plans to roll-out another Android update for the One Macro
, but theoretically, this should be the last major OS update that this smartphone is getting. Two years of Android updates is usually what all big brands offer to their customers, and Motorola One
Macro was launched back in 2019.
In any case, we're happy that at least Motorola provided One Macro users with a long-overdue Android 10 update, and we hope that it will be expanded to more countries sooner rather than later.