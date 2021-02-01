Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Motorola Android Software updates

Motorola One Macro is getting a surprising update, but it's not Android 11

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 01, 2021, 4:03 AM
Motorola One Macro is getting a surprising update, but it's not Android 11
Motorola kicked off 2021 in complete silence (if you don't count the Chinese announcements). There were no new announcements coming from the US company, although we do expect several smartphones to be introduced in the next couple of months.

Until then, we're happy to report that Motorola has finally started the Android 11 update rollout, and the first smartphone to get it is the Moto G Pro, a device known in the United States as the Moto G Stylus.

What's really surprising is that another mid-range phone, the One Macro, is getting a similarly important update, just not Android 11. Motorola One Macro users in India report that a stable Android 10 update is now available in India.

The update weighs in at 1.46GB and includes the December security patch. Although it's not surprising to see a two-year-old getting a major Android OS update, it's weird that Motorola didn't upgrade this one directly to Android 11, as it should.

We have no idea if Motorola plans to roll-out another Android update for the One Macro, but theoretically, this should be the last major OS update that this smartphone is getting. Two years of Android updates is usually what all big brands offer to their customers, and Motorola One Macro was launched back in 2019.

In any case, we're happy that at least Motorola provided One Macro users with a long-overdue Android 10 update, and we hope that it will be expanded to more countries sooner rather than later.

Related phones

One Macro
Motorola One Macro View Full specs
$215 Amazon $329 eBay
  • Display 6.2 inches 1520 x 720 pixels
  • Camera (Triple camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Helio P70 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
It's the Samsung Galaxy S21 release date! Here's where to buy the S21+ and S21 Ultra
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review, zooming in
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could arrive as early as May
Popular stories
Apple may go old-school with the iPhone 12S
Popular stories
Verizon pummels T-Mobile and AT&T in latest nationwide 5G and 4G LTE performance tests
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: who do customers think has the best 5G network?
Popular stories
This Galaxy S21+ battery life test shows where Samsung did 'pull out all stops'

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless