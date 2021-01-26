Motorola edge s arrives with Snapdragon 870, 90Hz display, 3.5mm jack, and an attractive price tag



The handset is underpinned by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 870 chipset , which is a slightly more powerful version of last year's Snapdragon 865 Plus. The base variant offers 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS3.1 storage. The phone is 5G-ready , and Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 are also supported.









The Motorola edge s sports a 6.7-inches LCD display that has a resolution of 1080×2520, a refresh rate of 90Hz and an aspect ratio of 21:9.



The rear camera setup has a 64MP primary shooter with an f/1.7 aperture, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle unit, a 2MP depth module, and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The system also has a light ring that turns on automatically to eliminate shadows. The phone supports 6K video shooting and it also has an Audio Zoom function that tracks the sound subject in real-time to emphasize it over other noises.





The front camera array boasts a 16MP ultra-wide-angle unit and an 8MP snapper. It also embeds a proprietary heart rate monitoring tech. It tell you your stats by scanning facial blood vessels and needs just 15 seconds to complete the process.







Keeping the lights on is a hefty 5,000mAh battery with 20W charging. The handset also features a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and it runs Android 11.



The Motorola edge s is available in emerald and white hues. Price starts at 1,999 Chinese Yuan (~$309). The 8GB/128GB model costs 2,399 Yuan (~$371), and the highest-end variant (8/256GB) goes for 2,799 Yuan (~$432). Pre-orders have already started in China and the phone will hit the shelves on February 3.