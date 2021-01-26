Motorola edge s arrives with Snapdragon 870, 90Hz display, 3.5mm jack, and an attractive price tag
Lenovo's new budget flagship, the Motorola edge s, was unveiled in China today.
The handset is underpinned by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 870 chipset, which is a slightly more powerful version of last year's Snapdragon 865 Plus. The base variant offers 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS3.1 storage. The phone is 5G-ready, and Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 are also supported.
The Motorola edge s sports a 6.7-inches LCD display that has a resolution of 1080×2520, a refresh rate of 90Hz and an aspect ratio of 21:9.
The rear camera setup has a 64MP primary shooter with an f/1.7 aperture, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle unit, a 2MP depth module, and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The system also has a light ring that turns on automatically to eliminate shadows. The phone supports 6K video shooting and it also has an Audio Zoom function that tracks the sound subject in real-time to emphasize it over other noises.
Keeping the lights on is a hefty 5,000mAh battery with 20W charging. The handset also features a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and it runs Android 11.
The Motorola edge s is available in emerald and white hues. Price starts at 1,999 Chinese Yuan (~$309). The 8GB/128GB model costs 2,399 Yuan (~$371), and the highest-end variant (8/256GB) goes for 2,799 Yuan (~$432). Pre-orders have already started in China and the phone will hit the shelves on February 3.
No word on international launch yet, but if a recent report is to go by, the phone will be released as the Motorola G100 in markets outside of Chine before this quarter ends.