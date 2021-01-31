Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21!

Motorola Android Software updates

Motorola's Android 11 rollout finally begins with a mid-ranger

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jan 31, 2021, 8:48 AM
Motorola's Android 11 rollout finally begins with a mid-ranger
Late last year, Motorola revealed the name of its smartphones that were eligible for Android 11. The company has now finally started the rollout, according to posts on Reddit and Motorola Community.

Motorola's Android 11 update has started with a budget phone, and not a flagship - the Moto G Pro. If the name doesn't ring a bell, that's probably because the handset is known as the Moto G Stylus in some markets like the US. As you probably already know, Android 11 brings new privacy settings, easier ways to manage conversations, and streamlined control of connected devices.


The rollout is staggered and it appears that currently it's limited to those in the UK. The update itself weighs in at 1103.8 MB and it also brings the January 2021 security patch. If you haven't received a notification yet, you can try checking for the update manually by going to the system updates menu in Settings.

Also, even though the Moto G Pro and the G Stylus are pretty identical, the latter is not a part of the Android One program, so it could be a while before the update reaches the device. The company isn't the swiftest when it comes to OS updates, as is evident by the fact that the affordable One Macro was updated to Android 10 only recently, 

