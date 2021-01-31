Motorola's Android 11 rollout finally begins with a mid-ranger



Motorola's Android 11 update has started with a budget phone, and not a flagship - the Motorola's Android 11 update has started with a budget phone, and not a flagship - the Moto G Pro . If the name doesn't ring a bell, that's probably because the handset is known as the Moto G Stylus in some markets like the US. As you probably already know, Android 11 brings new privacy settings, easier ways to manage conversations, and streamlined control of connected devices.









The rollout is staggered and it appears that currently it's limited to those in the UK. The update itself weighs in at 1103.8 MB and it also brings the January 2021 security patch. If you haven't received a notification yet, you can try checking for the update manually by going to the system updates menu in Settings.