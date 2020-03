LG G9 might not be a flagship, could feature a 5G-ready Snapdragon 765G chipset

Using a Snapdragon 765G chip would keep the price down while still offering more than enough performance for the regular Joe and plain Jane as well as 5G support, so don't feel too bad about the potential lack of the Snapdragon 865 chip on board. The Snapdragon 765G is already powering a hefty amount of phones, most notably the likes of Oppo Reno 3, ZTE Axon 11, Nokia 8.3 5G , Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G, and others.More interestingly, the Google Pixel 5 is also rumored to be coming with the Snapdragon 765G on deck due to price concerns. Seeing that most Snapdragon 765G phones are priced near the $600 mark, it wouldn't be too outlandish to project a similar price tag for the LG G9 as well.As far as a release date for the LG G9, the jury's still out, but the coronavirus outbreak could potentially hamper with LG's plans. Earlier this year, a H2 2020 release date for the G9 was making the round, but who knows if this still holds true.As well as the rest of the hardware on board, there's a high chance a triple- or quad-camera setup will make the rounds. A large OLED display with a notch as well as a large battery will probably be part of the specs sheet, too, and hopefully, a headphone jack will remain a signature feature of the LG G9.As we know more, so will you.