LG G9 might not be a flagship, could feature a 5G-ready Snapdragon 765G chipset

Peter Kostadinov
by Peter Kostadinov
Mar 23, 2020, 12:18 PM
Reports are pouring in that LG could drastically rethink its smartphone strategy and demote the upcoming G9 from its rightful flagship to a more humble status. From the looks of it, LG is keen on using the Snapdragon 765G chipset in the upcoming LG G9. We repeat, the LG G9 is unlikely to use the Snapdragon 865 but the humbler upper mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset, which is still quite the snappy 5G-enabled silicon, but not on the same level as Qualcomm's finest.

This probably means that the LG V60 ThinQ will remain the sole flagship device in the South Korean manufacturer's lineup, which will have the arduous task of battling Samsung's fresh Galaxy S20-series alone.

Using a Snapdragon 765G chip would keep the price down while still offering more than enough performance for the regular Joe and plain Jane as well as 5G support, so don't feel too bad about the potential lack of the Snapdragon 865 chip on board. The Snapdragon 765G is already powering a hefty amount of phones, most notably the likes of Oppo Reno 3, ZTE Axon 11, Nokia 8.3 5G, Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G, and others.

More interestingly, the Google Pixel 5 is also rumored to be coming with the Snapdragon 765G on deck due to price concerns. Seeing that most Snapdragon 765G phones are priced near the $600 mark, it wouldn't be too outlandish to project a similar price tag for the LG G9 as well.

As far as a release date for the LG G9, the jury's still out, but the coronavirus outbreak could potentially hamper with LG's plans. Earlier this year, a H2 2020 release date for the G9 was making the round, but who knows if this still holds true. 

As well as the rest of the hardware on board, there's a high chance a triple- or quad-camera setup will make the rounds. A large OLED display with a notch as well as a large battery will probably be part of the specs sheet, too, and hopefully, a headphone jack will remain a signature feature of the LG G9.

As we know more, so will you. 

