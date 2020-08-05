LG Q92 5G allegedly stopped by Geekbench, revealing key specs



Its single-core and multi-core scores of 613 and 1946 are comparable to that of the LG Velvet, which makes total sense as it will apparently carry the Snapdragon 765G, the same 5G-enabled chip that powers the Velvet







The listing has also revealed that the phone will run Android 10 and offer 6GB of RAM. Per an earlier report, at least one model will come with 128GB of native memory.



Previously, the device was seen on the Google Play Console, and according to that listing, the LG Q92 will feature a 1080p display, which should be nearly the same size as Velvet's 6.8-inch screen.



Since this device is expected to be a true mid-tier phone, it will likely swap out Velvet's OLED panel for an LCD screen. Similarly, it will probably come with an inferior camera setup. For reference, the Velvet boasts a triple camera system with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide unit, and a 5MP depth module.



The selfie camera is 16MP and interestingly, it's housed in a notch. The LG Q92, on the other hand, might feature a pinhole screen.



Color options will supposedly include Green, Red, White, Black, and Teal.





Will the LG Q92 come to the US?



It's not known if the affordable mid-ranger will be launched in the US and Europe, or if it's only meant for the company's home country of South Korea.



If it does come to the US, it will obviously cost less than the LG Velvet, which retails for $599. It will duke it out with the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G, which will go on sale in the country on Friday with a price of $499.99.



The Galaxy A51 5G is also currently the most affordable carrier-locked 5G handset in the country and it will be interesting to see if the LG Q92 will take that crown.