Honor Magic 8 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison

Honor has been quite unique among Android flagships. It's the only phone to offer a 3D Face ID system, similar to the one on the iPhone. You also have a fingerprint scanner embedded in the screen if you prefer that.





Honor Magic8 Pro Apple iPhone 17 Pro Honor Magic8 Pro Apple iPhone 17 Pro Camera Main camera 50 MP (OIS)

Aperture size: F1.6

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.3" 48 MP (Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.28"

Pixel size: 1.22 μm Second camera 50 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.0

Focal Length: 12 mm 48 MP (Ultra-wide, Sensor-shift OIS)

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 13 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm Third camera 200 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS)

Optical zoom: 3.7x

Aperture size: F2.6

Focal Length: 85 mm 48 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

Optical zoom: 4.0x

Aperture size: F2.8

Focal Length: 100 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm Front 50 MP 18 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, HDR) See the full Honor Magic8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool







So with these upgrades, let's take a look at the real world photos from the Honor Magic 8 Pro and how they compare to photos from the iPhone 17 Pro.





Zoom Quality

< Honor Magic 8 Pro 10X iPhone 17 Pro 10X >





< Honor Magic 8 Pro 5X iPhone 17 Pro 5X >





< Honor Magic 8 Pro 10X iPhone 17 Pro 10X >





< Honor Magic 8 Pro 5X iPhone 17 Pro 5X >



Selfies

< Honor Magic 8 Pro iPhone 17 Pro >





< Honor Magic 8 Pro iPhone 17 Pro >



Main Camera (Day photos)



< Honor Magic 8 Pro iPhone 17 Pro >





< Honor Magic 8 Pro iPhone 17 Pro >





< Honor Magic 8 Pro iPhone 17 Pro >





< Honor Magic 8 Pro iPhone 17 Pro >





< Honor Magic 8 Pro iPhone 17 Pro >



Main Camera (Night photos)



< Honor Magic 8 Pro iPhone 17 Pro >





< Honor Magic 8 Pro iPhone 17 Pro >





< Honor Magic 8 Pro iPhone 17 Pro >



Ultra-wide Camera





< Honor Magic 8 Pro iPhone 17 Pro >





< Honor Magic 8 Pro iPhone 17 Pro >





< Honor Magic 8 Pro iPhone 17 Pro >





< Honor Magic 8 Pro iPhone 17 Pro >





< Honor Magic 8 Pro iPhone 17 Pro >





< Honor Magic 8 Pro iPhone 17 Pro >







So, what do you see in the above images — what are the main differences? And do you prefer the images from the Honor Magic 8 Pro or the iPhone 17 Pro?

Honor, however, while always striving for camera excellency, has never quite been on par with the heavyweights. With the Magic 8 Pro, it aims to change that. The main change is the adoption of a large sensor 200MP telephoto camera with a sensible 3.7X zoom range. You also have a powerful 50MP main camera with big, 1/1.3-inch sensor and excellent image stabilization. The ultra-wide camera is also quite decent, take a look at the full specs below.