Honor Magic 8 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Can Honor's new "magical" flagship beat the iPhone 17 Pro in camera quality?
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Honor has been quite unique among Android flagships. It's the only phone to offer a 3D Face ID system, similar to the one on the iPhone. You also have a fingerprint scanner embedded in the screen if you prefer that.
We really wish more Android phones came with such a choice, but even the biggest manufacturers like Samsung and Google do not offer a 3D face unlock system (they use a less secure 2D image-based face recognition).
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Honor, however, while always striving for camera excellency, has never quite been on par with the heavyweights. With the Magic 8 Pro, it aims to change that. The main change is the adoption of a large sensor 200MP telephoto camera with a sensible 3.7X zoom range. You also have a powerful 50MP main camera with big, 1/1.3-inch sensor and excellent image stabilization. The ultra-wide camera is also quite decent, take a look at the full specs below.
|
|Honor Magic8 Pro
|Apple iPhone 17 Pro
|Main camera
| 50 MP (OIS)
Aperture size: F1.6
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
| 48 MP (Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.28"
Pixel size: 1.22 μm
|Second camera
| 50 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 12 mm
| 48 MP (Ultra-wide, Sensor-shift OIS)
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 13 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
|Third camera
| 200 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS)
Optical zoom: 3.7x
Aperture size: F2.6
Focal Length: 85 mm
| 48 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 4.0x
Aperture size: F2.8
Focal Length: 100 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
|Front
|50 MP
|18 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, HDR)
See the full Honor Magic8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool
So with these upgrades, let's take a look at the real world photos from the Honor Magic 8 Pro and how they compare to photos from the iPhone 17 Pro.
Zoom Quality
Selfies
Main Camera (Day photos)
Main Camera (Night photos)
Ultra-wide Camera
So, what do you see in the above images — what are the main differences? And do you prefer the images from the Honor Magic 8 Pro or the iPhone 17 Pro?
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