Highly requested T-Mobile deal returns tomorrow but not for everyone

T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile bogo free line
T-Mobile and its customers have a love-hate relationship. The carrier angers its subscribers every few months by implementing unpopular policies. Its customers respond by bashing it online. The company tries to make things right by showering customers with freebies or free lines. If you were sad about not jumping on the carrier's previous free-line deal, another BOGO (buy one get one) offer is on the way.

Get a free line for no additional charge


Reddit user tva_raylan has learned that T-Mobile's BOGO line deal will return on October 10. As you may have guessed, the deal will get you two lines for the price of one.

Details will become apparent when the deal is officially announced tomorrow but it looks like most non-segment plans would qualify for the offer. So if you are on a 55+, military, or first responder plan, you will likely not be eligible for the offer. This is bound to infuriate customers on these plans, as the company recently also reduced the trade-in discounts available to them.

Moving on, you must have been a T-Mobile customer for at least two days before a BOGO deal is announced to take advantage of it. This means that the cutoff date for eligibility was a day ago.

You will be able to take all the advantages of new promotions on your free line. The deal will probably be available both offline and online. The discount will be applied as bill credits when you sign up for two new lines but you'll have to maintain eligibility to continue receiving monthly credits.

Previously, there was uncertainty about whether a BOGO offer would be announced by T-Mobile this month and even though it's all just a rumor now, customers will be relieved to know that it will most likely be back.

The deal is great for those who want to bring a family member to T-Mobile or have kids who are too young to sign up for a line on their own.
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

