T-Mobile to offer huge phone discounts to certain subscribers of its segmented plans

A T-Mobile store located on the corber of a block featuring plenty of magenta coloring.
After eliminating some of its promotions last month setting off a consumer uproar, T-Mobile has decided to reinstate some of them according to LightReading. For example, the carrier told the online publication that it would bring back parts of a promotion for those in segmented plans designed for customers age 55 and older, for customers serving in the military, and for first responders such as firefighters and police.

Starting last week (on November 7th to be precise) customers on T-Mobile's 55+. Military, and First Responders plans can get a discount of as much as $1,100 off of the latest Google Pixel and Samsung handsets. The report specifically mentions that the iPhone is not included in these promotions.

While it seems that T-Mobile simply responded to complaints from customers from subscribers to these plans about losing some of their discounts, sources close to T-Mobile's operation say that this was not the case and that T-Mobile, like most other U.S. wireless operators, will go through periods where existing promotions are retired and new promotions are tried out.

"We're always updating the promotions we offer for new and existing customers. Our 55+/ Military/ First Responder plans already deliver savings that are unmatched in the industry – up to 40% less compared to our normal rate plans – and now we are launching an additional new device promotion for customers on top of that."-T-Mobile message to LightReading

Last month, some T-Mobile customers become very agitated when the valuations for phones being traded-in toward a new device purchase were reduced. As a result, better values for trade-ins seem to be reserved for subscribers to the carrier's top Go5G Next customers. This violated a promise made by T-Mobile for its subscribers signed up for its Yearly Upgrade program. 

This promise said, "With Yearly Upgrade, you are guaranteed the same great deals as a new T-Mobile customer joining Go5G Next." But instead of getting a $1,000 discount toward a new phone with a trade like Go5G Next customers were getting, the discount for 55+/ Military/ First Responder plans was reduced overnight to $800.

T-Mobile reps weren't happy with one telling a prospective customer that he wouldn't blame him if he went to a competitor to open an account. Another said that the change resulted in the loss of eight to 10 customers. But now that T-Mobile is offering subscribers to these segmented plans a meaty discount on a new phone, we might see some of the subscribers lost start crawling back to the carrier.
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

