T-Mobile to offer huge phone discounts to certain subscribers of its segmented plans

T-Mobile has decided to reinstate some of them according to LightReading. After eliminating some of its promotions last month setting off a consumer uproar, the carrier told the online publication that it would bring back parts of a promotion for those in segmented plans designed for customers age 55 and older, for customers serving in the military, and for first responders such as firefighters and police.





Starting last week (on November 7th to be precise) customers on T-Mobile 's 55+. Military, and First Responders plans can get a discount of as much as $1,100 off of the latest Google Pixel and Samsung handsets. The report specifically mentions that the iPhone is not included in these promotions.





While it seems that T-Mobile simply responded to complaints from customers from subscribers to these plans about losing some of their discounts, sources close to T-Mobile 's operation say that this was not the case and that T-Mobile , like most other U.S. wireless operators, will go through periods where existing promotions are retired and new promotions are tried out.











T-Mobile for its subscribers signed up for its Yearly Upgrade program. Last month, some T-Mobile customers become very agitated when the valuations for phones being traded-in toward a new device purchase were reduced. As a result, better values for trade-ins seem to be reserved for subscribers to the carrier's top Go5G Next customers. This violated a promise made byfor its subscribers signed up for its Yearly Upgrade program.



This promise said, "With Yearly Upgrade, you are guaranteed the same great deals as a new T-Mobile customer joining Go5G Next." But instead of getting a $1,000 discount toward a new phone with a trade like Go5G Next customers were getting, the discount for 55+/ Military/ First Responder plans was reduced overnight to $800.





