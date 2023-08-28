Sundar Pichai: Google's CEO, the man who leads one of the biggest tech giants in the world

Pichai Sundararajan, also known as Sundar Pichai, was born on June 10, 1972, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India, and is currently Google's and Google's parent company Alphabet's CEO.





Sundar Pichai: Google and Alphabet CEO, the man who oversees Android, Pixels, and Google services





Pichai was born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India, to a mother stenographer and a father electrical engineer. As a kid, he demonstrated an interest in technology and an exceptional memory, especially for numbers. He studied metallurgy in 1993 and then won a silver medal at the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur. He was then awarded a scholarship to study at Stanford University.





He remained in the United States after getting his degree from Stanford. He also earned an MBA in 2022 from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.





Before starting his work at Google, Pichai worked in engineering and product management at Applied Materials and in management consulting at McKinsey & Company.





He joined Google in the now-distant 2004, and in the beginning, he led the product management and innovation teams for a suite of Google's products like Google Chrome and ChromeOS and was also responsible for Google Drive.





As his career progressed, so did his responsibilities at Google. Pichai went on to be responsible for overseeing the development of other applications such as Gmail and Google Maps.





In 2013, he also started supervising the development of Android, as another Google product that was under his supervision. Before him, Andy Rubin was responsible for Android.





And then on August 10, 2015, he was selected to become the next CEO of the tech giant, after working as a Product Chief. He formerly started working as the company's CEO on October 24, 2015. At the same time, Alphabet Inc was formed, which is now the holding company for the Google company.





In December 2019, Pichai was appointed the CEO of Alphabet as well. He is said to have been given $200 million in compensation from the company in 2022. The same year, 2022, he was also awarded the Padma Bhushan award in the category of Trade and Industry from the Government of India - this is, by the way, the country's third-highest civilian award.





As Google's CEO, Pichai oversees the day-to-day operations, product, and technology strategy for Google, and the same applies to Google's parent company, Alphabet.





Of course, as any CEO of a tech giant, he's often seen during important keynotes, including annual Google I/O conferences and other phone announcements, where new products and services are introduced. However, he does give the word to different Google presenters during keynotes and mainly speaks at the beginning and at the end of events.









He's responsible for and oversees all the Google products that exist, overall, as Google's CEO. Products that were introduced during his time as a CEO include the first Pixel (and all the following Pixels, including the most recent Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, and the budget-friendly Pixel 7a), Android versions since Android Nougat (the seventh major Android update), and many more Google products, technology, and services.





Outside of work, Pichai is married and has two children.

