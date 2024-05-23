Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
Code found in Oxygen OS 15 beta shows a new 'Privacy Watermark' feature for OnePlus phones
OnePlus is a part of the Android Partner Program, and now it has released an Android 15 beta preview for the OnePlus 12. This release doesn't encompass the entire feature set of Oxygen OS 15 based on Android 15. However, we can catch glimpses of upcoming features based on code snippets.

One such code snippet found recently relates to Privacy Watermark, an upcoming privacy feature for OnePlus smartphones (and likely Oppo and Realme phones too).

OnePlus enthusiast 1NormalUsername has found new strings in the code for the Settings app, that document the "Privacy Watermark" feature. It will reportedly be available through the OnePlus Photos app.

Text from the description found in the code:
Add privacy watermarks to your photos so you can share them without worrying about potential misuse. For example, with just a tap, you can add a watermark that indicates the photo is intended for real-name registration or official document application. You can also customize one.


So we expect the feature to work according to the description unearthed in the code. It's not clear yet how this watermark will prevent misuse of documents. As with any watermark, it should appear embedded in the image, and to get it removed, you'll need specific software or some serious computer knowledge.

Right now, you can add the famous Hasselblad watermark or a more generic watermark in the Photos app > Edit > Watermark.

But that's not all found in the code this time. Also, OnePlus could be upgrading the Pixelate feature. In Oxygen OS 14, you can manually pixelate any part of an image. You can use this on screenshots that you want to share but you want to conceal a certain part of it. The update would simplify the process down to a click for all images, not just screenshots.
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

