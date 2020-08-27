Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Android

BLU launches its first gaming smartphone in the US, the G90 Pro

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 27, 2020, 12:21 AM
BLU launches its first gaming smartphone in the US, the G90 Pro
After launching its very cheap G90 smartphone two months ago, BLU Products announced the Pro version is now available for purchase in the United States. BLU G90 Pro is the company's first gaming smartphone, but the hardware inside is far inferior to a standard flagship.

For starters, the G90 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio A25 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. Also, the phone sports a 6.5-inch display with FHD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio.

On the back, BLU G90 Pro features a quad-camera setup that includes a 48MP main, an 8MP 120-degree ultrawide, a 2MP macro cam, and a 2MP depth sensor. There's also a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front side that should take decent pictures.

The one aspect where BLU G90 Pro really shines is the batter. Unlike many flagship smartphones available on the market, the G90 Pro packs a humongous 5,100 mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging and 10W wireless charging support.

BLU G90 Pro is compatible with all GSM carriers in the US, including AT&T and T-Mobile, but it will not work on CDMA networks like Boost Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon. On the bright side, the phone is very cheap, as you can pick it up from Amazon for just $200 (for a limited time).

