BLU G90 launched for $99.99 with a 6.5-inch screen, triple cameras, and Android 10

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jun 24, 2020, 11:42 AM
BLU G90 launched for $99.99 with a 6.5-inch screen, triple cameras, and Android 10
A decent smartphone doesn't necessarily have to come from a world-renowned company or carry a big price tag and last year's BLU G9 is a testament to that. The no-frills phone was launched for $149 and has garnered positive reviews. It's successor, the BLU G90, has now broken cover, and for a limited time, it can be yours for just $99.99.

The BLU G90 comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with HD+ resolution and boasts a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent. It is powered by the 12nm MediaTek Helio A25 SoC which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The internal memory can be expanded up to 128GB with a microSD card.

It features a triple camera system consisting of a 16MP main sensor, a 2MP shooter for capturing the depth of field, and an 8MP ultra-wide module. The hardware gets a boost with AI features such as a Night Mode, a Professional Camera Mode, slow motion, and 96MP Super Zoom.

On the front, there is a 13MP snapper that features portrait and beautification modes. 

The BLU G90 packs in a 4,000mAh battery, and thanks to 10W fast charging support, it can be filled to 50 percent of its capacity in 45 minutes.


BLU G90 is compatible with GSM networks


The handset offers dual SIM support and in addition to a physical fingerprint sensor, it also has Face ID for authentication. It will ship with Android 10 and in the box, you will also find a glass screen protectorType-C cable, rugged TPU case, and earphones. Color options include Black, White, Blue, and Magenta. 


The phone comes unlocked and is compatible with GSM networks including T-Mobile and AT&T. Verizon, Sprint and Boost Mobile are not supported

The BLU G90 can be bought from Amazon and as part of the launch promotion, the first few customers will get a $50 rebate, which will knock down the price to $99.99. Once the promotion expires, the phone will retail for $149.99.


