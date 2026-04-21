Another Galaxy Z Flip 8 rumor points to a massive battery stagnation





Another year, another lackluster battery upgrade for a high-profile Samsung phone





The lack of any upgrades in the battery department adds up to a list of features that are already heavily rumored to remain unchanged. Presently, upgrades to the camera and charging speeds have been denied by the rumor mill, leaving the only meaningful upgrade a chipset upgrade and probably faster storage.





Galaxy Z Flip 8 is shaping up to be a minor evolutionary upgrade rather than an all-out reinvention of the model. That's normal, as Samsung is focusing on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, which will have to collide with the The design itself isn't expected to change either, so the upcomingis shaping up to be a minor evolutionary upgrade rather than an all-out reinvention of the model. That's normal, as Samsung is focusing on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 andWide, which will have to collide with the foldable iPhone Ultra this fall.



Recommended For You

The Galaxy Note 7 curse hasn't been lifted still





That's par for the course with Samsung, which still feels the proverbial heat from the Galaxy Note 7 disaster back in the day and is more than reluctant to adopt new battery technologies like silicon-carbon chemistry. That's the reason Samsung's Galaxy S Ultra phones have had 5,000 mAh batteries since... they were introduced in 2020.





This has enabled the large swath of Chinese manufacturers to equip most of their devices with very energy-dense batteries that combine high capacity with compact size.





The root cause for Samsung's hesitation to adopt new battery technologies could be traced back to the Galaxy Note 7, which suffered a catastrophic design flaw that caused a number of units to catch on fire.





Would the lack of hardware upgrade deter you from buying a Galaxy Z Flip 8? No, hardware upgrades are overrated. Yes, Samsung can't keep getting away with it! Maybe, remains to be seen. Vote 1 Votes





An unchanged battery doesn't mean equal battery life





Galaxy Z Flip 8 will have the same or worse battery life than the Yet, this doesn't mean thewill have the same or worse battery life than the Galaxy Z Flip 7 . Samsung tackles this problem from another angle. Instead of throwing a large battery at the endurance issue, it bet on high-performance chipsets that are more efficient and use less energy.

You'd find a custom overclocked Snapdragon chip in most Galaxy flagship phones, one that's slightly faster than the same chip available to other manufacturers. While this is not a perfect solution, it's better than having to rely on a slower chipset, that's for sure.





Galaxy Z Flip 8 scores the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, just like the



Provided that thescores the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, just like the Galaxy S26 series, it will probably be able to squeeze out better battery life out of that same 4,300 mAh battery in the back.





A storm in a teacup?





Even though I'm not the target demographic that would consider getting a Galaxy Z Flip 8 , I don't think the lack of any major hardware upgrades to the foldable device would deter any potential buyers.



The Galaxy Z Flip has always been marketed as the more approachable foldable in Samsung's portfolio, one aimed at consumers that aren't really concerned about the latest specs or hardware innovation.





The design is much more important in this case, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 exterior upgrade gave us a larger outer screen and a more robust body last year. Given that all eyes are on Apple right now, which is expected to announce its first foldable iPhone this fall, it makes perfect sense that Samsung would focus on its larger and more intriguing foldables, which would be in direct contention with the iPhone.









Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible