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Another Galaxy Z Flip 8 rumor points to a massive battery stagnation

Can we please get some fresh new colors at least, please?

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Another Galaxy Z Flip 8 rumor points to a massive battery stagnation
The Galaxy Z Flip 8 won't be thicker, and the battery would be the same. | Image by PhoneArena
It seems to be another day that ends in -y, as the news of yet another disappointing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 feature just dropped. To no surprise at all, the rumor mill reveals that the upcoming foldable will most certainly retain the same 4,300 mAh battery as its predecessor. 

Another year, another lackluster battery upgrade for a high-profile Samsung phone


The lack of any upgrades in the battery department adds up to a list of features that are already heavily rumored to remain unchanged. Presently, upgrades to the camera and charging speeds have been denied by the rumor mill, leaving the only meaningful upgrade a chipset upgrade and probably faster storage. 

The design itself isn't expected to change either, so the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8 is shaping up to be a minor evolutionary upgrade rather than an all-out reinvention of the model. That's normal, as Samsung is focusing on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, which will have to collide with the foldable iPhone Ultra this fall.  

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The Galaxy Note 7 curse hasn't been lifted still


That's par for the course with Samsung, which still feels the proverbial heat from the Galaxy Note 7 disaster back in the day and is more than reluctant to adopt new battery technologies like silicon-carbon chemistry. That's the reason Samsung's Galaxy S Ultra phones have had 5,000 mAh batteries since... they were introduced in 2020.  

This has enabled the large swath of Chinese manufacturers to equip most of their devices with very energy-dense batteries that combine high capacity with compact size. 

The root cause for Samsung's hesitation to adopt new battery technologies could be traced back to the Galaxy Note 7, which suffered a catastrophic design flaw that caused a number of units to catch on fire. 

Would the lack of hardware upgrade deter you from buying a Galaxy Z Flip 8?
1 Votes

An unchanged battery doesn't mean equal battery life


Yet, this doesn't mean the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will have the same or worse battery life than the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Samsung tackles this problem from another angle. Instead of throwing a large battery at the endurance issue, it bet on high-performance chipsets that are more efficient and use less energy. 

You'd find a custom overclocked Snapdragon chip in most Galaxy flagship phones, one that's slightly faster than the same chip available to other manufacturers. While this is not a perfect solution, it's better than having to rely on a slower chipset, that's for sure. 

Provided that the Galaxy Z Flip 8 scores the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, just like the Galaxy S26 series, it will probably be able to squeeze out better battery life out of that same 4,300 mAh battery in the back. 

This foldable is not about hardware superiority, but some uprgades here or there wouldn&#039;t hurt | Image by PhoneArena - Another Galaxy Z Flip 8 rumor points to a massive battery stagnation
This foldable is not about hardware superiority, but some uprgades here or there wouldn't hurt | Image by PhoneArena

A storm in a teacup?


Even though I'm not the target demographic that would consider getting a Galaxy Z Flip 8, I don't think the lack of any major hardware upgrades to the foldable device would deter any potential buyers. 

The Galaxy Z Flip has always been marketed as the more approachable foldable in Samsung's portfolio, one aimed at consumers that aren't really concerned about the latest specs or hardware innovation. 

The design is much more important in this case, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 exterior upgrade gave us a larger outer screen and a more robust body last year. Given that all eyes are on Apple right now, which is expected to announce its first foldable iPhone this fall, it makes perfect sense that Samsung would focus on its larger and more intriguing foldables, which would be in direct contention with the iPhone. 



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Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.
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