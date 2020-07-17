LG continues its Android 10 streak with updates for three more devices on AT&T
None of these devices are particularly noteworthy, which makes it even more surprising to see them receive Android 10 relatively quickly. A long time ago (read: last year), LG was under fire for continuing its infamous legacy of snail-speed updates. However, the company garnered attention last October by vowing to step up its game for the release of Android 10—then surprised everyone by really following through.
The LG G8 ThinQ received its Android 10 update impressively quickly on all four major US carriers, along with other high-level handsets like the V50. Even the inexpensive and popular Stylo 5 snagged the latest version of Android faster than expected (though expectations weren’t high to begin with).
In any case, it seems LG is really sticking to its commitment to bring new software to the table with more swiftness and regularity, which is really refreshing to see. Let’s hope this new streak continues for the company’s future releases.