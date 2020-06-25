Who says that there's no God; LG Stylo 5 is updated to Android 10





Android 10 includes the new gesture navigation feature and offers users the option of enabling a system-wide Dark mode. This inverts the UI from black text on a white background to white text on a black background and can save users' eyes (and those of unlucky bystanders) from getting strained at night or in a dark room. Other Android 10 features include Live Captions and Smart Reply. The latter will suggest appropriate responses to text messages while the former delivers captions for content being streamed live.





The LG Stylo 5, alas, has been replaced by the LG Stylo 6 which is available from Boost Mobile and T-Mobile. The latter has priced the new model at $252 and it features a 6.8-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 which works out to an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset along with 3GB of memory and 64GB of storage; on the back is a 13MP camera with PDAF, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. Keeping the lights on is a 4000mAh battery and Android 10 is pre-installed.









The LG Stylo 5 can be found for almost half the price of the LG Stylo 6. This model sports a 6.2 -inch 1080p FHD+ LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 450 SoC and while it features 3GB of memory, the RAM chip is two generations old (LPDDR3) and the phone has only 32GB of storage. There is a single 13MP camera on the back, and we have a feeling that it doesn't come close to the single cameras on the Pixel 3a and iPhone SE (2020) . A 3500mAh battery keeps things running.





If you own an LG Stylo 5, be on the lookout for the update. If you do receive it, you'll have Android 10 and a stylus. Could life be any sweeter?

