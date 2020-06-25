T-Mobile Verizon LG Android Software updates

Who says that there's no God; LG Stylo 5 is updated to Android 10

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jun 25, 2020, 4:04 PM
Who says that there's no God; LG Stylo 5 is updated to Android 10
The LG Stylo is an affordable Android phone that has become popular because of the stylus it comes with. Last year, LG released two versions of the LG Stylo 5 including a special "Plus" variant for AT&T with bumped up camera specs. Both of those models came with Android 9 Pie out of the box but according to Reddit users, an update to Android 10 started to roll out to users yesterday on Verizon and MetroPCS. The Stylo 5 was released on the last day of June last year. Android 10 launched last September 3rd so it's been nearly 10 months since LG Stylo 5 owners have been waiting for the update.

Android 10 includes the new gesture navigation feature and offers users the option of enabling a system-wide Dark mode. This inverts the UI from black text on a white background to white text on a black background and can save users' eyes (and those of unlucky bystanders) from getting strained at night or in a dark room. Other Android 10 features include Live Captions and Smart Reply. The latter will suggest appropriate responses to text messages while the former delivers captions for content being streamed live.

The LG Stylo 5, alas, has been replaced by the LG Stylo 6 which is available from Boost Mobile and T-Mobile. The latter has priced the new model at $252 and it features a 6.8-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 which works out to an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset along with 3GB of memory and 64GB of storage; on the back is a 13MP camera with PDAF, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. Keeping the lights on is a 4000mAh battery and Android 10 is pre-installed.


The LG Stylo 5 can be found for almost half the price of the LG Stylo 6. This model sports a 6.2-inch 1080p FHD+ LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 450 SoC and while it features 3GB of memory, the RAM chip is two generations old (LPDDR3) and the phone has only 32GB of storage. There is a single 13MP camera on the back, and we have a feeling that it doesn't come close to the single cameras on the Pixel 3a and iPhone SE (2020). A 3500mAh battery keeps things running.

If you own an LG Stylo 5, be on the lookout for the update. If you do receive it, you'll have Android 10 and a stylus. Could life be any sweeter?

Related phones

Stylo 5
LG Stylo 5 View Full specs

User Rating:

5.4
 Based on 5 Reviews
  • Display 6.2 inches
    2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Single camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM450, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Leaked high-quality render does the beautiful Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 justice
Popular stories
Apple iOS 14 Preview: Hands-on with all the new features
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A71 Review
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A51, A71 Battery Test Complete: good and better

Popular stories

Popular stories
Former Google CEO reveals the real reason why the U.S. attacks Huawei
Popular stories
If you hurry, the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 5G can finally be yours
Popular stories
Slow-motion video shows the Apple Watch protecting its circuits from water damage
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 is the culmination of Samsung's strategic errors
Popular stories
iOS 14 release date, beta download, and supported iPhones: All you need to know
Popular stories
Dummy units reveal the three different 5G Apple iPhone 12 screen sizes

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless