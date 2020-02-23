LG Android Software updates

LG G8 ThinQ receives Android 10 on its last major US carrier

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Feb 23, 2020, 7:11 AM
LG’s flagship G8 ThinQ from last year has finally received Android 10 on T-Mobile, meaning it’s scored the update on every major US carrier.

As TmoNews spotted, the ‘Un-Carrier’ has finished in last place to bring the update to the G8, following earlier rollouts from Sprint, Verizon, and AT&T starting early in January. The update reportedly includes the OS upgrade and bug fixes, while the security patch level remains the same as it did previously.

The update should have rolled out automatically to all G8 models on the T-Mobile network, but it can also be found manually in the settings menu. The update requires a whopping 1.5GB of disk space, as well as a stable power connection for the duration of the upgrade.

LG has long suffered a poor reputation for failing to bring timely software updates to its users, with the company delivering Android Pie updates up to late last year. But with the release of Android 10, LG vowed to redouble its efforts to bring speedy software updates.

Clearly, those efforts have been brought to fruition with the G8 ThinQ. With a major software update delivered under six months from release, LG is still not the fastest, but the improvement is absolutely head and shoulders above the performance we’re used to seeing. Hopefully, this new update release model will stick around for future devices as well.

1 Comment

CEDEOTB
Reply

1. CEDEOTB

Posts: 498; Member since: Nov 21, 2016

Now it's time for Android 10 on the V40 and V50. Don't embarrass yourself LG and ruin your reputation.

posted on 1 hour ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

