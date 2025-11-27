90:10 Split-Screen multitasking in Android is brilliant… so why do I almost never use it?
Android is the king of multitasking, but my phone habits just don't aling with that.
Android 16 quietly introduced one of the smartest multitasking upgrades in years: the new 90:10 split-screen layout.
The idea was not original — OnePlus was the first to showcase it with the Open Canvas concept in its phones. Basically, you can have one app take up 90% of your screen, while the second app takes up just 10%. Tap on the small one and they switch places. Elegant, clever and potentially game-changing.
And why do even power users default to old habits like switching between apps instead? After a few stints with various Android 16 devices, here’s what I think.
So what do I mean by clunky? Well, you have to engage in the following sequence of taps:
In stark contrast, pop-up windows are easy — switch to a different app, and YouTube will automatically turn into a pop-up. Done!
Split-screen multitasking makes sense on a bigger screen that you use when you are idle and not on the move. And it makes even more sense if you have a keyboard with shortcuts to quickly swap between apps.
But on a traditional phone? It just feels like an experiment to squeeze two tasks into a space that barely fits one.
Ultimately, the big problem is that we just don’t do this on a phone. We do jump from one app to another, and we do pick up our phones to write back to someone, and then we are back to deal with life. Or get work done on a bigger screen.
Android 16’s 90:10 multitasking is great on paper and technically really cool. It’s also a perfect point to make to showcase how limited iOS is compared to Android. And it’s also well designed on Android 16. It solves a real problem, but it’s not one of the BIG problems of mobile phone use.
That’s perfectly okay and impressive in its own, but I just realized, we might never use it all that much after all.
Phones are still single-task devices at their core
Even though today’s phones have big screens and powerful hardware, they’re still mobile device, typically used in busy, distracting environments.
If I want to get serious work done, I reach for a laptop, which invites multitasking.
True multitasking requires a lot of focus and attention, but when you use a phone, it’s competing with the whole world around you. When I reach for my phone, I’m usually not sitting still. I’m either walking, in the store or half-watching something.
The use cases are surprisingly narrow
Samsung and Google love to showcase split-screen multitasking with dramatic examples. Did you know that you could edit documents side-by-side, drag text between apps, or do research while taking notes? Um, who really does that on a phone? And even if a few people do, how often?
The few truly useful cases when you multitask like watching a video while doing something else, or having Maps are already handled quite well by pop-up windows. Android’s 90:10 layout does not offer a huge advantage there. Actually, it’s usually a clunkier alternative.
Split-Screen requires too many steps
That’s not easy, it looks like a chore. And that’s exactly why so many people forget it exists. It doesn’t flow naturally and is not evident in the interface.
We just don't multitask on phones
Our phone behavior is fundamentally about switching.
