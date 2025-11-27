90:10 Split-Screen multitasking in Android is brilliant… so why do I almost never use it?

Android 16

True multitasking requires a lot of focus and attention, but when you use a phone, it’s competing with the whole world around you. When I reach for my phone, I’m usually not sitting still. I’m either walking, in the store or half-watching something.



The use cases are surprisingly narrow

The few truly useful cases when you multitask like watching a video while doing something else, or having Maps are already handled quite well by pop-up windows. Android’s 90:10 layout does not offer a huge advantage there. Actually, it’s usually a clunkier alternative.



So what do I mean by clunky? Well, you have to engage in the following sequence of taps:

opening the Recent apps

press the app icon

selecting “Split Screen”

choosing the second app

adjust the ratio

That’s not easy, it looks like a chore. And that’s exactly why so many people forget it exists. It doesn’t flow naturally and is not evident in the interface.

In stark contrast, pop-up windows are easy — switch to a different app, and YouTube will automatically turn into a pop-up. Done!

Split-screen multitasking makes sense on a bigger screen that you use when you are idle and not on the move. And it makes even more sense if you have a keyboard with shortcuts to quickly swap between apps.



We just don't multitask on phones



Ultimately, the big problem is that we just don’t do this on a phone. We do jump from one app to another, and we do pick up our phones to write back to someone, and then we are back to deal with life. Or get work done on a bigger screen.



Our phone behavior is fundamentally about switching.



Android 16 ’s 90:10 multitasking is great on paper and technically really cool. It’s also a perfect point to make to showcase how limited iOS is compared to Android. And it’s also well designed on Android 16 . It solves a real problem, but it’s not one of the BIG problems of mobile phone use.



