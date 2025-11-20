I'd skip the Apple Watch Ultra as Garmin Fenix 8 Is $250 off for Black Friday
Better battery, better durability, better tracking than the Apple Watch Ultra.
Black Friday deals are here and one of the best watch deals has just gone live: Garmin's flagship watch, the Fenix 8, is now discounted by a massive $250 off. This brings the price of Garmin's most premium multisport watch down from its usual $1,000+ territory to something much more approachable.
I have used the Fenix 8 for about a month, pitting it against Garmin's cheaper models, but also the Apple Watch Ultra, and I think this watch is the one for endurance athletes and outdoor enthusiasts.
What makes the Fenix 8's Black Friday price so hard to ignore is just how versatile this watch is and how it can last you through even a 100-mile run.
The Fenix 8 is a big upgrade over Garmin's past designs. It still has that classic round body and rugged metal bezel, but everything feels more premium and more deliberate. The new leakproof inductive buttons are probably the biggest changes in feel. They have a springier feel, but also much better protection against water and debris, very especially useful for swimmers and divers.
Unlike the Apple Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch Ultra, which come in just one large size, the Fenix 8 is available in three sizes. The smaller 43mm model sits comfortably on medium or small wrists without feeling bulky, while larger athletes can go for the 47mm or 51mm version with truly epic battery life. This watch also wears surprisingly stylish for a sports timepiece.
The Fenix 8 features Garmin's refined UI with clearer menus, you get the new Elevate Gen5 heart rate sensor, and as you'd expect, excellent GPS accuracy. During runs, it locked onto satellite signal fast and delivered near-perfect tracking, while a Galaxy Watch Ultra I tested struggled to even start recording properly.
Athletes will also love Garmin's deep suite of metrics, including: Training Readiness, Training Load & Training Status, Body Battery (your daily energy score), Endurance Score and Fitness Age.
One of the biggest new features is dive support, complete with depth gauge, compass, water temperature, and alerts. For most recreational divers, the Fenix 8 eliminates the need for a dedicated Descend series Garmin watch.
Why this Black Friday deal is worth it
The Fenix 8 is normally one of Garmin's most expensive watches. That's why this $250 price drop is such a standout.
For anyone who wants the ultimate Garmin experience without paying the usual premium price, this Black Friday offer is absolutely worth considering.
