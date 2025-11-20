I'd skip the Apple Watch Ultra as Garmin Fenix 8 Is $250 off for Black Friday

Black Friday deals are here and one of the best watch deals has just gone live: Garmin's flagship watch, the Fenix 8, is now discounted by a massive $250 off. This brings the price of Garmin's most premium multisport watch down from its usual $1,000+ territory to something much more approachable.





I have used the Fenix 8 for about a month, pitting it against Garmin's cheaper models, but also the Apple Watch Ultra, and I think this watch is the one for endurance athletes and outdoor enthusiasts.



What makes the Fenix 8's Black Friday price so hard to ignore is just how versatile this watch is and how it can last you through even a 100-mile run.





Garmin Fenix 8 with a massive 25% discount $250 off (25%) The Swiss army knife of endurance sports watches, the Garmin Fenix 8, is on sale at a great price this Black Friday. This is Garmin's flagship watch that supports hundreds of workouts including triathlon and diving. Buy at Amazon





The Fenix 8 is a big upgrade over Garmin's past designs. It still has that classic round body and rugged metal bezel, but everything feels more premium and more deliberate. The new leakproof inductive buttons are probably the biggest changes in feel. They have a springier feel, but also much better protection against water and debris, very especially useful for swimmers and divers.



The Fenix 8 features Garmin's refined UI with clearer menus, you get the new Elevate Gen5 heart rate sensor, and as you'd expect, excellent GPS accuracy. During runs, it locked onto satellite signal fast and delivered near-perfect tracking, while a Galaxy Watch Ultra I tested struggled to even start recording properly.



Athletes will also love Garmin's deep suite of metrics, including: Training Readiness, Training Load & Training Status, Body Battery (your daily energy score), Endurance Score and Fitness Age.



One of the biggest new features is dive support, complete with depth gauge, compass, water temperature, and alerts. For most recreational divers, the Fenix 8 eliminates the need for a dedicated Descend series Garmin watch.





Why this Black Friday deal is worth it

The Fenix 8 is normally one of Garmin's most expensive watches. That's why this $250 price drop is such a standout.



For anyone who wants the ultimate Garmin experience without paying the usual premium price, this Black Friday offer is absolutely worth considering.



