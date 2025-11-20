Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Trending:
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Don't wait — score the lowest prices of the year on many of the best gadgets around.

I'd skip the Apple Watch Ultra as Garmin Fenix 8 Is $250 off for Black Friday

Better battery, better durability, better tracking than the Apple Watch Ultra.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Wearables Garmin Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
I'd skip the Apple Watch Ultra as Garmin Fenix 8 Is $250 off for Black Friday
       View now at Amazon  
Black Friday deals are here and one of the best watch deals has just gone live: Garmin's flagship watch, the Fenix 8, is now discounted by a massive $250 off. This brings the price of Garmin's most premium multisport watch down from its usual $1,000+ territory to something much more approachable.

I have used the Fenix 8 for about a month, pitting it against Garmin's cheaper models, but also the Apple Watch Ultra, and I think this watch is the one for endurance athletes and outdoor enthusiasts.

What makes the Fenix 8's Black Friday price so hard to ignore is just how versatile this watch is and how it can last you through even a 100-mile run.

Garmin Fenix 8 with a massive 25% discount

$250 off (25%)
The Swiss army knife of endurance sports watches, the Garmin Fenix 8, is on sale at a great price this Black Friday. This is Garmin's flagship watch that supports hundreds of workouts including triathlon and diving.
Buy at Amazon


The Fenix 8 is a big upgrade over Garmin's past designs. It still has that classic round body and rugged metal bezel, but everything feels more premium and more deliberate. The new leakproof inductive buttons are probably the biggest changes in feel. They have a springier feel, but also much better protection against water and debris, very especially useful for swimmers and divers.

I also love having Garmin's classic five-button layout with an additional touchscreen — essentially, the best of both worlds. Each button even supports a long-press shortcut, making your most-used tools instantly accessible.

Unlike the Apple Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch Ultra, which come in just one large size, the Fenix 8 is available in three sizes. The smaller 43mm model sits comfortably on medium or small wrists without feeling bulky, while larger athletes can go for the 47mm or 51mm version with truly epic battery life. This watch also wears surprisingly stylish for a sports timepiece.

The Fenix 8 features Garmin's refined UI with clearer menus, you get the new Elevate Gen5 heart rate sensor, and as you'd expect, excellent GPS accuracy. During runs, it locked onto satellite signal fast and delivered near-perfect tracking, while a Galaxy Watch Ultra I tested struggled to even start recording properly.

Athletes will also love Garmin's deep suite of metrics, including: Training Readiness, Training Load & Training Status, Body Battery (your daily energy score), Endurance Score and Fitness Age.

Recommended For You

One of the biggest new features is dive support, complete with depth gauge, compass, water temperature, and alerts. For most recreational divers, the Fenix 8 eliminates the need for a dedicated Descend series Garmin watch.

Why this Black Friday deal is worth it


The Fenix 8 is normally one of Garmin's most expensive watches. That's why this $250 price drop is such a standout.

For anyone who wants the ultimate Garmin experience without paying the usual premium price, this Black Friday offer is absolutely worth considering.

Apple iPhone 15

$481
$829
$348 off (42%)
iPhone 15 - Certified Refurbished at Back Market Unlocked Black • 256 GB • eSIM
Buy at BackMarket
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15264 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.webp
Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
Read the latest from Victor Hristov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 13

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended For You

Popular stories

Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years

Latest News

The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless