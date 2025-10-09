32% of you would buy an iPhone Pro Max, but the Air is the next top pick
Results in our poll indicate that you are interested in the iPhone 17 Pro Max the most, but then, the iPhone Air comes in second place.
The iPhone 17 lineup has been around for a month now. Apple brought a new design for the Pro models and an entirely new super-slim model, the iPhone Air.
We asked you which iPhone 17 model you liked most, and the results of our poll are quite surprising.
According to analysts, the iPhone Air isn't selling as well as Apple would've probably liked, while there's strong demand for the base iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Third place is for the base iPhone 17 model, which 20% of you have picked as your favorite, and then the iPhone 17 Pro takes last place, with almost 18% of you picking it.
Yep, the meanest and baddest of the lineup is the iPhone 17 Pro Max, so it's understandable that many people would like this phone the most. However, the Air, despite having a smaller battery, is also found to be appealing. We'll see if this appeal translates into sales, but the phone does manage to look gorgeous and chic.
Well, in this poll I would've voted for the iPhone 17 Pro, actually. The iPhone Air is a gorgeous phone, but I just can't stand short battery life, and I don't like the idea that I need to carry a MagSafe battery pack with it to compensate. After all, it's supposed to be slim, and the battery pack somewhat ruins it for me.
If I were to upgrade, I'd probably be going for the iPhone 17 Pro. I've been rocking a Pro Max for years now, and I feel like the weight and the impossibility of it being fitted into a pocket are getting on my nerves at this point. But hey, if you like the Air – by all means, go for it!
The iPhone Air comes second in our poll
Now, we asked you which iPhone from the lineup you liked the most. As one would expect, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is winning at the time of writing, appealing to almost 32% of voters in the poll. Surprisingly, though, following it closely with 30.46% comes the iPhone Air.
iPhone 17 Pro Max is the star of the show, but the Air is also appealing
The iPhone 17 Pro Max. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
The Galaxy S26 Edge, which is the iPhone Air's rival in the slim phone race, has also been reported not to sell as well as probably Samsung would've liked. The Edge suffers from the same issue as the Air: they're too slim, so their batteries are smaller.
The iPhone Air is beautiful, but not for me
