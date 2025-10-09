32% of you would buy an iPhone Pro Max, but the Air is the next top pick

The iPhone Air comes second in our poll

Now, we asked you which iPhone from the lineup you liked the most. As one would expect, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is winning at the time of writing, appealing to almost 32% of voters in the poll. Surprisingly, though, following it closely with 30.46% comes the iPhone Air .





Which new iPhone do you like the most? iPhone 17 iPhone 17 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max iPhone Air iPhone 17 20.22% iPhone 17 Pro 17.49% iPhone 17 Pro Max 31.69% iPhone Air 30.6%

iPhone 17 Pro Max is the star of the show, but the Air is also appealing





The iPhone Air is beautiful, but not for me

