Hefty $144 discount turns loud JBL Boombox 3 into a summer favorite
The speaker delivers solid sound, has high durability, and is a must-have at its current price at Walmart. Save while the deal lasts!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It may be mid-August, but there’s still plenty of time for a few more gatherings in the park, on the beach, or even in your backyard. And if you’re looking for a way to spice things up a little at your next party, getting a loud Bluetooth speaker is the way to go. The best part? We found the perfect deal on the perfect speaker for you, letting you upgrade your listening for much less than usual if you’re fast enough!
Sure, we agree that $356 for a portable speaker is still a bit too steep; however, this isn’t just any Bluetooth speaker we’re talking about here. As a spiritual successor to the '90s boomboxes, this bad boy packs a punch. It can get extremely loud and delivers deep bass. On top of that, you can link it up with other JBL speakers via its PartyBoost feature for an even more booming experience.
Now add impressive battery life of up to 24 hours per charge, and it becomes clear as day why the JBL Boombox 3 is an absolute bargain at its current price at Walmart, albeit a bit steep at first glance. So, if it checks all the right boxes for you, don’t miss out — save with this deal today!
The offer is available at Walmart and is for the JBL Boombox 3, which is one of the best Bluetooth speakers for parties and huge gatherings on the market. Right now, you can score a hefty $144 discount on this big fella, meaning you can treat yourself to one for just $355.97. That’s a phenomenal deal, considering its usual cost is about $500.
Sure, we agree that $356 for a portable speaker is still a bit too steep; however, this isn’t just any Bluetooth speaker we’re talking about here. As a spiritual successor to the '90s boomboxes, this bad boy packs a punch. It can get extremely loud and delivers deep bass. On top of that, you can link it up with other JBL speakers via its PartyBoost feature for an even more booming experience.
It also works with the JBL Portable app, which means you can use the application’s built-in EQ to tailor the audio to your preferences. Meanwhile, the speaker’s high IP67 dust and water resistance rating provides it with complete protection against dust and even allows it to survive full submersion in water of up to three feet for up to 30 minutes. In other words, you can bring it anywhere with peace of mind that it won’t get damaged by beach sand or a few accidental spills.
Now add impressive battery life of up to 24 hours per charge, and it becomes clear as day why the JBL Boombox 3 is an absolute bargain at its current price at Walmart, albeit a bit steep at first glance. So, if it checks all the right boxes for you, don’t miss out — save with this deal today!
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: