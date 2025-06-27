Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

We’ve picked the best early Prime Day phone and tablet deals: Galaxy S25+ for $200 off and more

Don't wait until Prime Day 2025 and check out these impressive early promos right away.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Picks Deals Amazon Prime Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A promotional Prime Day-inspired image with different smartphones and tablets alongside discount percentages.
Prime Day 2025 is still a little while away—set for July 8–11—but early-birdie deals are already here! Yep, you've already got plenty of chances to upgrade your tech without paying a premium price.

We've curated several awesome offers on phones and tablets that you absolutely must check out right now. Some of these promos might not last too long, so act fast and start saving right away.

Become a Prime member


Early Prime Day deals on phones


Don't feel like waiting for Prime Day phone deals? Well, these Android phones are excellent picks ahead of the event. For instance, the Galaxy S25+ is $200 off right now, while last year's Motorola Razr (2023) is available for less than $300! What better way to upgrade your smartphone than with these lovely early Prime Day smartphone promos?

Save $200 on the Galaxy S25+!

$200 off (20%)
Why wait for Prime Day 2025 when the Galaxy S25+ is already a sizzling bargain? The 256GB variant is $200 off right now, giving you a premium Snapdragon 8 Elite performance at a more reasonable price. The device features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with adaptable 1-120Hz refresh rate, and it has a stellar camera system. Get yours ahead of Prime Day and save $200.
Buy at Amazon

The Google Pixel 8 Pro: $329 off

$329 off (37%)
The Pixel 8 Pro is another fantastic choice for users who don't want to wait for Prime Day 2025. The handset features a stunning rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide camera and a 48MP 5X zoom sensor, delivering excellent photos. It's powered by the Tensor G3 chip and offers many AI features. The best part? It's 37% off ahead of Prime Day on Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Razr (2023) is under $300 right now

$44 off (13%)
It may be getting old, but the Motorola Razr (2023) is an absolute no-brainer ahead of Prime Day 2025 right now. The device has a beautiful 6.9-inch main display with 144Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip. The cover display measures 1.5 inches, which may be small, but it still lets you check the weather or set a timer, etc. Get yours for less than $300 at Amazon right now.
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy A36 5G is $50 off at Amazon

$50 off (13%)
Users on a budget aren't left out, either! Ahead of Prime Day 2025, the Galaxy A36 5G sells for $50 off, making it a solid choice for those who want a device with an AMOLED display some AI features at significantly lower prices. The model gets six years of regular updates, too, ensuring long-term reliability. Get yours before Prime Day 2025 and save right away.
Buy at Amazon

Early Prime Day deals on tablets


Prime Day tablet deals will surely be abundant this July 8–11, but if you're feeling impatient, you should definitely check out these early tablet promos at Amazon. Right now, the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is 28% off at Amazon in its 16/512GB variant, so you should definitely check it out. For Samsung fans, the Galaxy Tab S9 is another epic bargain. Its 128GB variant in Graphite is 41% off.

The Galaxy Tab S9 is 41% off at Amazon

$330 off (41%)
Another stunning pre-Prime Day promo lets you score a massive bargain on the 128GB Galaxy Tab S9! The tablet features a relatively compact 11-inch AMOLED display and offers excellent performance with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The device promises solid water and dust resistance with its IP68 rating and is a real bargain for Galaxy tablet buyers. Grab yours for 41% off on Amazon while you can.
Buy at Amazon

The Surface Pro 11 is 28% off at Amazon

$331 off (28%)
The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is available at a whopping 28% off right now, making it a top early Prime Day deal. The device has a built-in kickstand and offers a great performance with its Snapdragon X Plus chip. The device comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage, plus it has some Copilot+ PC features. Get yours before Prime Day and save 28% while this splendid Amazon promo lasts.
Buy at Amazon

iPad Air M3, 13-inch: $100 off at Amazon

$100 off (13%)
While Apple devices rarely get huge price cuts (even on events like Prime Day), the iPad Air M3 with a 13-inch display enjoys a very sweet $100 discount right now. With its large screen real estate and immensely powerful M3 processor, this tablet crushes anything you throw at it and has some power left to spare. Get yours in Space Gray and save $100 before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 4

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a generous discount at Walmart, making it a hot pick this summer
Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a generous discount at Walmart, making it a hot pick this summer
This long-requested iPhone feature finally arrives for Google Fi users
This long-requested iPhone feature finally arrives for Google Fi users
Galaxy S26 listing appears to confirm a loss
Galaxy S26 listing appears to confirm a loss

Latest News

PhoneArena Poll Wars: Choose your favorite software
PhoneArena Poll Wars: Choose your favorite software
Survey for T-Mobile alternatives shows MVNOs are the future
Survey for T-Mobile alternatives shows MVNOs are the future
A fresh new round of iPhone 17 series dummy unit leaks give us a better look at the new designs
A fresh new round of iPhone 17 series dummy unit leaks give us a better look at the new designs
Good news? Research firm says AI agents not a big threat to employees
Good news? Research firm says AI agents not a big threat to employees
Fairphone 6 might be a hard sell as a mid-ranger, but not if you’re a green customer
Fairphone 6 might be a hard sell as a mid-ranger, but not if you’re a green customer
Google Pixel 10 reportedly fixes a screen issue that iPhone and Galaxy devices addressed years ago
Google Pixel 10 reportedly fixes a screen issue that iPhone and Galaxy devices addressed years ago
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless