We’ve picked the best early Prime Day phone and tablet deals: Galaxy S25+ for $200 off and more
Don't wait until Prime Day 2025 and check out these impressive early promos right away.
Prime Day 2025 is still a little while away—set for July 8–11—but early-birdie deals are already here! Yep, you've already got plenty of chances to upgrade your tech without paying a premium price.
We've curated several awesome offers on phones and tablets that you absolutely must check out right now. Some of these promos might not last too long, so act fast and start saving right away.
Early Prime Day deals on phones
Don't feel like waiting for Prime Day phone deals? Well, these Android phones are excellent picks ahead of the event. For instance, the Galaxy S25+ is $200 off right now, while last year's Motorola Razr (2023) is available for less than $300! What better way to upgrade your smartphone than with these lovely early Prime Day smartphone promos?
Early Prime Day deals on tablets
Prime Day tablet deals will surely be abundant this July 8–11, but if you're feeling impatient, you should definitely check out these early tablet promos at Amazon. Right now, the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is 28% off at Amazon in its 16/512GB variant, so you should definitely check it out. For Samsung fans, the Galaxy Tab S9 is another epic bargain. Its 128GB variant in Graphite is 41% off.
