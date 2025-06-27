We’ve picked the best early Prime Day phone and tablet deals: Galaxy S25+ for $200 off and more

$44 off (13%)

It may be getting old, but the Motorola Razr (2023) is an absolute no-brainer ahead of Prime Day 2025 right now. The device has a beautiful 6.9-inch main display with 144Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip. The cover display measures 1.5 inches, which may be small, but it still lets you check the weather or set a timer, etc. Get yours for less than $300 at Amazon right now.