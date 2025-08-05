Amazing iPhone 16, Galaxy S25 deals are expected on the weekend at Verizon stores
Verizon Family Weekend will take place on August 9 and 10.
Summer is ending, but temperatures are about to skyrocket with the upcoming Verizon deals this weekend – August 9 and 10. Get ready to snag devices like the iPhone 16 and the Galaxy S25 for next no nothing!
Since it's August already, many families are preparing for the new school year and Verizon is on the verge of rolling out a month-long campaign focused on value and digital wellness, starting with Verizon Family Weekend on August 9–10.
– Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO, Verizon Consumer, August 2025
Starting August 7, customers who sign up for select unlimited plans can get:
… at no extra cost (other than the plan subscription fee). So, if you don't feel like waiting for the iPhone 17, the Galaxy S26 or the Pixel 10, now's a good time to act.
Additional deals include discounts on devices such as the Gizmo Watch 3 Adventure for under $100, Android and Apple smartwatches starting at $5 per month, select iPads from $5 per month, and the TCL Tab 10 NXTPAPER 5G for $4 per month.
Personally, if I had to choose, I'd go with the TCL 10-inch tab: it supports MicroSD cards and has a glare-free display with eye-care blue light-reduction modes.
It's not just devices from Verizon, though. On August 21, Verizon will launch the Family Plus perk at a reduced price of $10 per month, down from the current $15. This upgraded feature builds on the existing free Verizon Family app and adds expanded parental controls. These include continuous location tracking with real-time updates, content filtering, screen time settings, and driving behavior monitoring for teens.
A new feature called Family Line will also launch on August 21, allowing up to five family members to share a second phone line for calls. Verizon states that it will not sell users' location data and will keep it private.
Finally, if you want to equip your child with a modern gadget, but feel like you're not up to the challenge of setting it up, don't worry. To help families navigate digital tools, Verizon retail staff will offer in-store support, including help setting up kid-friendly smartwatches and optimizing tablets for learning.
Demonstrations will also show how to use the Family Plus app to manage screen time and promote digital balance.
TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G. | Image by TCL
It's not just devices from Verizon, though. On August 21, Verizon will launch the Family Plus perk at a reduced price of $10 per month, down from the current $15. This upgraded feature builds on the existing free Verizon Family app and adds expanded parental controls. These include continuous location tracking with real-time updates, content filtering, screen time settings, and driving behavior monitoring for teens.
Verizon Family Plus offers network-based and GPS location tracking even when GPS is inactive, as well as tools to monitor and block calls, texts, websites, and apps. The perk also includes more towing and roadside events than similar services and 24/7 access to emergency monitoring and response.
A new feature called Family Line will also launch on August 21, allowing up to five family members to share a second phone line for calls. Verizon states that it will not sell users' location data and will keep it private.
Finally, if you want to equip your child with a modern gadget, but feel like you're not up to the challenge of setting it up, don't worry. To help families navigate digital tools, Verizon retail staff will offer in-store support, including help setting up kid-friendly smartwatches and optimizing tablets for learning.
Demonstrations will also show how to use the Family Plus app to manage screen time and promote digital balance.
