The expected Verizon’s price hike is here for these plans – time to see if it affects you

Now, the cheapest tablet data plan option comes with less data and a bigger trade-off.

Last month, we told you Verizon might be cooking up another price hike – yep, right after killing off loyalty discounts. Well, for tablet plans, it’s official. The old two-tier Unlimited and More Unlimited tablet plan options are gone, and in their place is a brand-new three-tier setup.

Now, Verizon’s lineup is basically identical to T-Mobile’s tablet data plans in both price and data, at least for the Welcome plan. That means $10 a month (plus taxes and fees) for Welcome, $20/month for Unlimited, and $25/month for Unlimited Plus.

However, if you don’t already have an Unlimited phone plan and you want just a tablet line, things get way more expensive. The first tablet line on your account will now cost $80/month for the Welcome plan, $100/month for the Unlimited and $110/month for the Unlimited Plus plan. All additional tablet lines after that? $40/month each. These prices are all at least with taxes and fees included.
 
What you actually get with each plan:

  • Welcome: 5G Ultra Wideband access, 2 GB of 5G/4G LTE data, premium streaming quality.
  • Unlimited: Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband data, unlimited 5G and 4G LTE data, 15 GB premium mobile hotspot data, premium streaming quality.
  • Unlimited Plus: Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband data, unlimited 5G and 4G LTE data, 100 GB premium mobile hotspot data, premium streaming quality.

And yes – before you ask – there is no typo. The Welcome plan really only gives you 2 GB of data. That is a big downgrade compared to before, when the $10 Unlimited plan gave you 5 GB of data and 15 GB of premium hotspot data. Now, to get that 15 GB hotspot, you’ll need to pay double – $20/month – for the new Unlimited plan.

Once you hit your monthly data cap on the Welcome plan (2 GB of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, or 4G LTE), your speed drops to 1 Mbps for the rest of the billing cycle. And 1 Mbps in 2025? That’s basically dial-up in the age of fiber. You’ll be able to check email or scroll text-based social media, but streaming video or even music on Spotify or Apple Music will be painful – or flat-out impossible.

Verizon's tablet data plans before (first image) and now (second image). | Screenshots by PhoneArena

Meanwhile, the Unlimited Plus plan replaces the old More Unlimited plan, but the only real difference is hotspot data. Plus gives you 100 GB of hotspot compared to the More Unlimited’s 30 GB – but it also costs $10 more for those extra 70 GB.

And naturally, users are not happy about these changes. The reaction online hasn’t been pretty.

WTF IS THIS. I feel like I’m watching this company commit suicide.
– fgpalm, Reddit, August 2025

Yeah, Verizon hasn’t exactly been winning hearts lately – plenty of longtime customers, even those who’ve stuck around for decades, are now walking away.

At this point, it’s deliberately hostile to their customers. It’s almost like they want to get users off to reduce congestion and drive us away. Whoever is in charge of their retail business is going to tank this company. I’m seriously considering t-mobile after years of being a customer of VZ and prior to that ATT.
– Erk248, Reddit, August 2025

And the 2 GB cap on the Welcome plan? That’s been getting roasted, too.

Why don’t they offer the Welcome plan to be like the Welcome phone plan…unlimited just deprioritized. 2GB then 1Mbps isn’t even worth offering.
– johnothy, Reddit, August 2025

So, if you are shopping for a tablet plan, it’s worth noting the old Verizon deals are gone – you’re paying more for almost the same thing as before. And T-Mobile isn’t necessarily cheaper, but for the same price, they throw in some extra perks.

How do you feel about Verizon’s new tablet plan changes?

Vote View Result


For example, its $10 Welcome plan still gives you 2 GB of data (which is ridiculous in 2025, let’s be honest), but at least with the more expensive options, it also includes international data – something Verizon’s plans skip.

With T-Mobile, you can get unlimited texting and up to 15 GB of high-speed data in Mexico or Canada, or unlimited texting and up to 5 GB of high-speed data in 215+ countries and destinations.

Bottom line: Verizon’s new tablet plan structure is technically more “flexible,” but if you’ve been eyeing the older, cheaper deals, these changes are going to hurt – especially if you were in that $10-for-5 GB sweet spot that’s now gone.

Whether these plan and price changes will impact current users is still up in the air, but we’ve reached out to Verizon for a comment and will update the story once we hear back.

Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
