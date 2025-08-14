$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time

You've got just a few hours left to save big on these Apple Watch Series 10 models with cellular support.

A close-up of the Apple Watch Series 10.
Want to save big on one of the best smartwatches for Apple fans? Then you’d better hurry because the Apple Watch Series 10 with cellular support will only stay 30% off for just a few more hours. That’s right! You can save 28-30% on the 42mm and 46mm models at Woot. Those are brand-new models that ship with a one-year Apple warranty, by the way.

42mm Watch Series 10, cellular: $149 off

$349 99
$499
$149 off (30%)
The Apple Watch Series 10 is available for $149 off for a very limited time. The price cut is available on both the 42mm and the 46mm models with cellular connectivity. These are new models that ship with a one-year Apple limited warranty. The promo will end on August 14 at 11:59 PM CT, so you might want to hurry up.
Buy at Woot

42mm Watch Series 10, cellular: $100 off

$100 off (20%)
Alternatively, you can buy the Apple Watch Series 10 with 4G support for $100 off its original price. This is the 42mm model, but the 46mm one is on sale at the same discount.
Buy at Amazon

Let’s get some context: the 42mm model with 4G is down to only $349.99 from its original $499 price. If you’re looking for a bigger screen, the larger model is available for $379.99 instead of as much as $529. That’s a pretty solid offer, by the way. In fact, merchants like Amazon and Best Buy are currently offering $100 off these models, so Woot’s promo is clearly the one to pick (if you want to save the most, of course).

If you’re feeling tempted, now’s absolutely the time to act. The promo is expiring on August 14 at 11:59PM CT or sooner if sold out, so you should definitely hurry up.

While it might not be as premium as the Apple Watch Ultra, the Watch Series 10 is still one of the best smartwatches on the market. It features a slimmer and thinner design than the Watch Series 9, making it more comfortable to wear. 

It’s also packed with features that can track everything from sleep apnea detection to water temperature detection. Of course, the standard features are all on deck, too: heart rate tracking, workout metrics, fall detection, etc.

And with cellular connectivity, decent battery life, and fast charging, the Apple Watch Series 10 is indeed a superb choice for iPhone users. Plus, it’s on sale at Woot at a pretty solid discount. What more could you possibly need? Get the device and save big while this limited-time promo lasts.

Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
