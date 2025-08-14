These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time
You've got just a few hours left to save big on these Apple Watch Series 10 models with cellular support.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Want to save big on one of the best smartwatches for Apple fans? Then you’d better hurry because the Apple Watch Series 10 with cellular support will only stay 30% off for just a few more hours. That’s right! You can save 28-30% on the 42mm and 46mm models at Woot. Those are brand-new models that ship with a one-year Apple warranty, by the way.
Let’s get some context: the 42mm model with 4G is down to only $349.99 from its original $499 price. If you’re looking for a bigger screen, the larger model is available for $379.99 instead of as much as $529. That’s a pretty solid offer, by the way. In fact, merchants like Amazon and Best Buy are currently offering $100 off these models, so Woot’s promo is clearly the one to pick (if you want to save the most, of course).
While it might not be as premium as the Apple Watch Ultra, the Watch Series 10 is still one of the best smartwatches on the market. It features a slimmer and thinner design than the Watch Series 9, making it more comfortable to wear.
And with cellular connectivity, decent battery life, and fast charging, the Apple Watch Series 10 is indeed a superb choice for iPhone users. Plus, it’s on sale at Woot at a pretty solid discount. What more could you possibly need? Get the device and save big while this limited-time promo lasts.
Let’s get some context: the 42mm model with 4G is down to only $349.99 from its original $499 price. If you’re looking for a bigger screen, the larger model is available for $379.99 instead of as much as $529. That’s a pretty solid offer, by the way. In fact, merchants like Amazon and Best Buy are currently offering $100 off these models, so Woot’s promo is clearly the one to pick (if you want to save the most, of course).
If you’re feeling tempted, now’s absolutely the time to act. The promo is expiring on August 14 at 11:59PM CT or sooner if sold out, so you should definitely hurry up.
While it might not be as premium as the Apple Watch Ultra, the Watch Series 10 is still one of the best smartwatches on the market. It features a slimmer and thinner design than the Watch Series 9, making it more comfortable to wear.
It’s also packed with features that can track everything from sleep apnea detection to water temperature detection. Of course, the standard features are all on deck, too: heart rate tracking, workout metrics, fall detection, etc.
And with cellular connectivity, decent battery life, and fast charging, the Apple Watch Series 10 is indeed a superb choice for iPhone users. Plus, it’s on sale at Woot at a pretty solid discount. What more could you possibly need? Get the device and save big while this limited-time promo lasts.
14 Aug, 2025These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time
28 Jul, 2025Huge new Amazon sale drastically reduces the prices of a bunch of Apple Watch Ultra 2 models
14 Jul, 2025Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
10 Jul, 2025The untouchable Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at an irresistible Prime Day discount
08 Jul, 2025Amazon has every single Apple Watch Series 10 model on sale at a killer $120 Prime Day discount
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: