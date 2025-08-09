The Galaxy S25 got even cheaper at Amazon, and I wouldn't miss it
Amazon just improved its Galaxy S25 promo, and I highly recommend you check it out before it disappears.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Remember the Galaxy S25 promo I shared last week? Well, guess what? Amazon has just improved it, allowing you to save even more on one of the best Samsung phones. For a limited time, the phone is $100 off in select 128GB models. Looking for more onboard storage? No worries! The 256GB variant in Navy is also on sale, offered with a solid $140 discount.
As a deal writer, I know this deal isn't the best one Amazon has ever launched. However, the last time I came across a more significant price cut was during last month's Prime Day, and I'm pretty sure it won't return any time soon. So, if you missed out this July 8-11, now's a great time to save.
Inside, this compact Android phone packs the beastly Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, which provides outstanding horsepower for just about anything. Whether you're into mobile gaming, casual browsing, or anything else, the device handles it all.
Now, display quality, performance, and camera capabilities are important, but what I really like about the Galaxy S25 is its AI smarts. Being able to adjust font sizes with just my voice, or use Circle to Search to recognize phone numbers, is pretty sweet, and I'm sure I'm not the only one appreciating those kinds of extras.
Would I get the Galaxy S25 at $100 off? Absolutely! Should you? That's up to you. But if you like what this fella brings to the table, hurry up and save at Amazon while it lasts.
The Galaxy S25 is a perfect choice for users with small hands like mine. It sports a relatively compact 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that delivers rich visuals, high visibility outdoors, and a smooth scrolling experience.
When it comes to camera quality, the Galaxy S25 is a champ. It comes with a triple system on the rear, including a 50MP main sensor. Photos taken with it stand out with lifelike colors and great dynamic range, regardless of what time of day it is.
