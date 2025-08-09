$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The Galaxy S25 got even cheaper at Amazon, and I wouldn't miss it

Amazon just improved its Galaxy S25 promo, and I highly recommend you check it out before it disappears.

A person holds the Galaxy S25, showcasing its beautiful display.
Remember the Galaxy S25 promo I shared last week? Well, guess what? Amazon has just improved it, allowing you to save even more on one of the best Samsung phones. For a limited time, the phone is $100 off in select 128GB models. Looking for more onboard storage? No worries! The 256GB variant in Navy is also on sale, offered with a solid $140 discount.

128GB Galaxy S25: $100 off at Amazon

$100 off (13%)
The Galaxy S25 is an excellent choice for users who want great performance, quality visual experience, and impressive AI features. Right now, the model with 128GB is $100 off in select colors, but Amazon won't keep the deal for long, so you might want to act fast.
Buy at Amazon

256GB Galaxy S25: $140 off at Amazon

$140 off (16%)
Prefer more storage onboard your Galaxy S25? In that case, I recommend the 256GB model in Navy. Right now, you can get the device for $140 off its original price. Don't miss out on this sale.
Buy at Amazon

As a deal writer, I know this deal isn't the best one Amazon has ever launched. However, the last time I came across a more significant price cut was during last month's Prime Day, and I'm pretty sure it won't return any time soon. So, if you missed out this July 8-11, now's a great time to save.

The Galaxy S25 is a perfect choice for users with small hands like mine. It sports a relatively compact 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that delivers rich visuals, high visibility outdoors, and a smooth scrolling experience.

Inside, this compact Android phone packs the beastly Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, which provides outstanding horsepower for just about anything. Whether you're into mobile gaming, casual browsing, or anything else, the device handles it all.

When it comes to camera quality, the Galaxy S25 is a champ. It comes with a triple system on the rear, including a 50MP main sensor. Photos taken with it stand out with lifelike colors and great dynamic range, regardless of what time of day it is.

Now, display quality, performance, and camera capabilities are important, but what I really like about the Galaxy S25 is its AI smarts. Being able to adjust font sizes with just my voice, or use Circle to Search to recognize phone numbers, is pretty sweet, and I'm sure I'm not the only one appreciating those kinds of extras.

Would I get the Galaxy S25 at $100 off? Absolutely! Should you? That's up to you. But if you like what this fella brings to the table, hurry up and save at Amazon while it lasts.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
