At $300 off, Samsung's Galaxy S25+ is one of the greatest Prime Day bargains for power users





Samsung Galaxy S25 +? That still doesn't make the 6.7-inch Android powerhouse a bargain in the true sense of the word, but it does massively enhance its appeal this (extended) But what if you could slash $300 off the regular starting price of the+? That still doesn't make the 6.7-inch Android powerhouse a bargain in the true sense of the word, but it does massively enhance its appeal this (extended) Amazon Prime Day festival.

Samsung Galaxy S25+ $300 off (30%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25+ $300 off (27%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon





It's perhaps needless to say that the middle brother of the state-of-the-art Galaxy S25 Ultra hasn't been discounted this steeply before (at least not without an obligatory device trade-in), and if you don't think you can make do with 256 gigs of internal storage space, the 512GB variant is also marked down by the same towering $300 right now.





At least in theory, this unprecedented and presumably unbeatable Prime-exclusive deal should run until Friday, July 11... unless Amazon runs out of inventory earlier than that, which is always a possibility.

Powered by a blazing fast Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and equipped with a gorgeous Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen capable of 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2600 nits of brightness, the Galaxy S25 Plus is practically unrivaled in terms of value for money at the time of this writing.





Galaxy S25 Ultra instead. Or even the "vanilla" Galaxy S25 That's true even if you consider the reduced Prime Day 2025 prices of devices like Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL , although if you can afford it, I obviously recommend you go for theinstead. Or even the "vanilla"if you're into more compact Android high-enders.





Bottom line, every single member of the S25 family ( S25 Edge included) is an awesome deal right now, with each one having a (slightly) different target audience and a (slightly) different list of key strengths.

