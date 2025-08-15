Apple’s next budget iPad might finally give you the power you’ve been waiting for

Apple iPad (A16). | Image credit – PhoneArena









How important is Apple Intelligence support for you in a budget iPad? Very important – it's a deal-maker. Somewhat – it's a nice bonus but not essential. Not much – I rarely use AI features. I don't care about Apple Intelligence at all. Very important – it's a deal-maker. 50% Somewhat – it's a nice bonus but not essential. 50% Not much – I rarely use AI features. 0% I don't care about Apple Intelligence at all. 0%



The current base model has 6 GB of RAM, but reports suggest Apple Intelligence needs at least 8 GB. That explains why, for example, Apple's AI features are currently limited only to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in the iPhone 15 series, not the standard models, which have 6 GB of RAM. So, I think 8 GB of RAM alongside the A18 chip in the new basic iPad makes total sense.







Rumors say the new iPad will hit in the spring of next year. Design-wise, don't expect any wild changes – it'll likely stick to the familiar look of its predecessor, swapping in the faster chip and a bit more power under the hood.









Price-wise, the new model is expected to launch at around $349, similar to the current entry-level iPad. Of course, things like new tariffs could push that number up, but for now, it looks like Apple will keep it affordable.