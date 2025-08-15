Apple’s next budget iPad might finally give you the power you’ve been waiting for
It might support Apple Intelligence.
Apple iPad (A16). | Image credit – PhoneArena
Apple makes some of the best tablets out there, no question – but most of them aren’t exactly easy on the wallet. That said, there’s always been that one iPad that strikes the perfect balance between performance and price, and the upcoming 12th-gen iPad (2026) – or whatever Apple ultimately calls it – looks like it’s set to take over that role.
We’ve just learned that the next iPad mini will run on the A19 Pro chip. And interestingly, the same source that spilled that tea also dropped details about Apple’s next budget-friendly iPad.
Turns out, this entry-level iPad will run on the A18 chip – yes, the very same processor inside the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16e. Apple didn’t plan for this info to leak, but some code references accidentally slipped out, confirming it officially ahead of schedule.
The A18 chip will let the new entry-level iPad handle Apple Intelligence features, which will likely be a major selling point. That upgrade also hints at more RAM on board.
The current base model has 6 GB of RAM, but reports suggest Apple Intelligence needs at least 8 GB. That explains why, for example, Apple’s AI features are currently limited only to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in the iPhone 15 series, not the standard models, which have 6 GB of RAM. So, I think 8 GB of RAM alongside the A18 chip in the new basic iPad makes total sense.
Rumors say the new iPad will hit in the spring of next year. Design-wise, don’t expect any wild changes – it’ll likely stick to the familiar look of its predecessor, swapping in the faster chip and a bit more power under the hood.
The next base iPad might look same as the current one shown here. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Price-wise, the new model is expected to launch at around $349, similar to the current entry-level iPad. Of course, things like new tariffs could push that number up, but for now, it looks like Apple will keep it affordable.
