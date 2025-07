Galaxy S25 drops to irresistible price ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25 128GB in Navy: Save $120 on Amazon! $120 off (15%) You can now score the Galaxy S25 with 128GB of storage for just under $680, saving you $120. With 12GB of RAM and the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, it delivers blazing-fast performance. Add in its stunning display and impressive camera setup, and you’ve got one of the best compact phones around. Don’t miss out! Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

Yep! That's right! You can indeed save quite a sum on this handsome fella, as long as you opt for its 128GB version in Navy. Amazon is currently offering a hefty $120 discount on this particular variant, allowing you to score one for just under $680. Just don't wait too long and take advantage of this generous promo now, as you never know when it could expire.You definitely don't want to miss out on this deal! After all, theis one of the best phones on the market right now, and it's more than just a compact handset with stellar performance. For instance, it rocks a 50MP main camera and a 12MP snapper for selfies, both of which take beautiful pictures with vibrant colors. It also delivers stunning visuals, as its screen utilizes AMOLED technology, has a sharp 2340 x 1080 resolution, and supports HDR.So yeah, theoffers a ton of value, especially at its current price on Amazon. Therefore, act fast! Tap the offer button in this article and grab one at a great price today!