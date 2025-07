Limited-time sale makes the Galaxy S25 even more tempting

$80 off the Galaxy S25 at Amazon $80 off (10%) For a limited time, Amazon is letting you save $80 on the 128GB Galaxy S25. The promo is only available on the Mint and Icyblue models. The smartphone has a compact design and offers great performance. Get yours and save 10%. Buy at Amazon Trade-in Up to $493 off the Galaxy S25 with trade-ins $306 99 $799 99 $493 off (62%) Don't mind trading in an older phone to get an even bigger discount on the Galaxy S25? In that case, choose Samsung's trade-in offer. Over there, you can save up to $493 on the 128GB model with eligible trade-ins. Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S25

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Galaxy S25

iPhone 14 for $99.99 When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

The Galaxy S25 is a compact flagship with a powerful processor, Galaxy AI perks, and now — a more attractive price. The 128GB variant is 10% off at Amazon, giving you $80 in savings, but only for a limited time.While this isn't the steepest discount we've seen, it's still worth checking out. After all, there are no merchants topping Amazon's current $80 discount, if we don't count Samsung's trade-in offer. At the official store, you can save up to $493, but you'd have to spare the right device in good condition.Themight not be as impressive as the mighty S25 Ultra, but it's perfect for users seeking a relatively compact device with loads of power. It sports a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 1-120Hz refresh rate and impressive brightness levels, so outdoor visibility is no issue.Under the hood, the Android phone features none other than the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. This is an overclocked version of Qualcomm's latest flagship SoC, so you can rest assured there's plenty of potential at your fingertips. The smartphone breezes through everyday and demanding tasks alike, providing a smooth and enjoyable experience.What about camera performance? The device features the same hardware as its predecessor on that front: a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP 3X telephoto camera on the rear. However, it relies on new ISP and AI enhancements to deliver photos with more realistic colors and better dynamic range than the Galaxy S24 Let's not overlook the many AI features designed to make your day even smoother. From Circle to Search to using just your voice to adjust font size, this bad boy has it all. Find out more about AI features in our Galaxy S25 review . Software support is another highlight here, with Samsung promising seven years of OS upgrades to keep your device safe and reliable for quite some time.At the end of the day, thechecks enough boxes to make a worthwhile pick even at its standard price of nearly $800. But now that it's a bit more affordable, it's even more tempting. Get yours with Amazon's limited-time deal and save $80, or swap an old phone in good condition to unlock a more substantial discount at the Samsung Store.