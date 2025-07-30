Limited-time sale makes the Galaxy S25 even more tempting
Amazon launched a limited-time promo on one of the best Samsung phones, making it a much smarter buy.
The Galaxy S25 is a compact flagship with a powerful processor, Galaxy AI perks, and now — a more attractive price. The 128GB variant is 10% off at Amazon, giving you $80 in savings, but only for a limited time.
While this isn't the steepest discount we've seen, it's still worth checking out. After all, there are no merchants topping Amazon's current $80 discount, if we don't count Samsung's trade-in offer. At the official store, you can save up to $493, but you'd have to spare the right device in good condition.
Under the hood, the Android phone features none other than the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. This is an overclocked version of Qualcomm's latest flagship SoC, so you can rest assured there's plenty of potential at your fingertips. The smartphone breezes through everyday and demanding tasks alike, providing a smooth and enjoyable experience.
Let's not overlook the many AI features designed to make your day even smoother. From Circle to Search to using just your voice to adjust font size, this bad boy has it all. Find out more about AI features in our Galaxy S25 review. Software support is another highlight here, with Samsung promising seven years of OS upgrades to keep your device safe and reliable for quite some time.
At the end of the day, the Galaxy S25 checks enough boxes to make a worthwhile pick even at its standard price of nearly $800. But now that it's a bit more affordable, it's even more tempting. Get yours with Amazon's limited-time deal and save $80, or swap an old phone in good condition to unlock a more substantial discount at the Samsung Store.
