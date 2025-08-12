Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
The phone delivers top-notch performance, has a gorgeous display, and offers a lot of value at its current cost. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As we recently reported, Amazon is offering a generous $100 discount on the 128GB version of the Galaxy S25. But while this is a great deal and we encourage you to take advantage of it if you want a new compact and powerful phone, you may want to check out Amazon's deal on the Galaxy S25+ if you want a bigger handset with more storage space.
Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, it can tackle any task or game you throw its way. In addition, it boasts a gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, featuring a 3120 x 1440 resolution, HDR support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. This means you'll enjoy YouTube videos in high quality, as the display delivers stunning visuals.
All in all, the 512GB Galaxy S25+ is an absolute bargain, offering high-end performance, capable cameras, and a stunning display. So, don't wait around—save with this deal while you can!
The retailer is currently selling the 512GB version of the jumbo-sized Galaxy S25 for $120 off, letting you get the model in Icyblue for just south of $1,000. This is a pretty sweet deal, though we don't know how long it'll last. That's why we advise you to pull the trigger as soon as possible, as the phone brings a lot to the table in return.
Since it's one of the best phones on the market, our friend here delivers in another important department — camera performance. Thanks to its capable 50MP main unit, it not only takes incredible photos with rich colors but can also record videos in 8K. Meanwhile, its 4,900mAh battery can last you the whole day without top-ups, so you won’t have to bring a charger with you.
