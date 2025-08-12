$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price

The phone delivers top-notch performance, has a gorgeous display, and offers a lot of value at its current cost. Don't miss out!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a hand holding a Galaxy S25+.
As we recently reported, Amazon is offering a generous $100 discount on the 128GB version of the Galaxy S25. But while this is a great deal and we encourage you to take advantage of it if you want a new compact and powerful phone, you may want to check out Amazon's deal on the Galaxy S25+ if you want a bigger handset with more storage space.

The retailer is currently selling the 512GB version of the jumbo-sized Galaxy S25 for $120 off, letting you get the model in Icyblue for just south of $1,000. This is a pretty sweet deal, though we don't know how long it'll last. That's why we advise you to pull the trigger as soon as possible, as the phone brings a lot to the table in return.

Galaxy S25+ 512GB, Icyblue: Save $120 on Amazon!

$120 off (11%)
Act fast and get the 512GB Galaxy S25+ with 512GB of storage in Icyblue for $120 off on Amazon. The phone ranks among the best on the market, delivering high-end performance, stunning visuals and packing capable cameras. Don't hesitate!
Buy at Amazon


Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, it can tackle any task or game you throw its way. In addition, it boasts a gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, featuring a 3120 x 1440 resolution, HDR support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. This means you'll enjoy YouTube videos in high quality, as the display delivers stunning visuals.

Since it's one of the best phones on the market, our friend here delivers in another important department — camera performance. Thanks to its capable 50MP main unit, it not only takes incredible photos with rich colors but can also record videos in 8K. Meanwhile, its 4,900mAh battery can last you the whole day without top-ups, so you won’t have to bring a charger with you.

All in all, the 512GB Galaxy S25+ is an absolute bargain, offering high-end performance, capable cameras, and a stunning display. So, don't wait around—save with this deal while you can!

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo

Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 3

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 2

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Your Galaxy flagship may now be eligible for exclusive access to One UI 8: here's who can join
Your Galaxy flagship may now be eligible for exclusive access to One UI 8: here's who can join
The Galaxy S25 got even cheaper at Amazon, and I wouldn't miss it
The Galaxy S25 got even cheaper at Amazon, and I wouldn't miss it
Google Messages gains two new features and one new problem
Google Messages gains two new features and one new problem

Latest News

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless