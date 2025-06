Mint Mobile launches its best Galaxy S25 series deal ever

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is massively discounted at Mint Mobile | Image credit: PhonaArena

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL comes with just 1 year of Unlimited | Image credit: PhoneArena

All the prices for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series include two years of Unlimited, while the Pixel deals (except the Pixel 9 ) include only one year of Unlimited. To make it easier to understand, the Galaxy S25 is available for just $360, while two years of Unlimited costs another $360 ($15/month). Basically, you’ll be paying $720 for everything, the phone and the two years of service.



Mint Mobile’s Unlimited plan typically costs $30/month ($20/month when you pay upfront for 12 months). Besides unlimited talk, text and data, the plan includes mobile hotspot, free calls to Canada, Mexico, and the UK.





Mint Mobile, the previously Ryan Reynolds-owned MVNO, is running an exceptional deal on severalmodels. What makes this deal probably the best the network operator offered to date is the fact that in addition to the massive discount on the phone, it also includes an equally massive discount on its Unlimited plan.The only catch is that you’ll have to get two years of service to be able to grab the Samsung Galaxy S25 for half off. But just as we mentioned earlier, the two years of service will come at a 50 percent discount, so you’ll only be paying $15/month for the service.Theis not the only phone included in the promotion, so if you’d rather go for the much sleeker Galaxy S25 Edge or the more powerful Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra , you can definitely do that.If Samsung isn’t your favorite brand, some of the most popular Google Pixel phones are on sale too, such as the Pixel 9 , and Pixel 9 Pro XL . However, only the Pixel 9 comes with the massive discount on the Unlimited plan.