Galaxy S25 colors: here are the expected hues so far

Galaxy S25

Of course, keep in mind that the phones aren't official yet, so these colors are not 100% confirmed - and there's always room for surprises as well. With that being said, here's what to expect from the Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra colors.







Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus colors: what to expect



Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus in Moon Night Blue (rumored)





The name of this color has me thinking of a darker blue, maybe a shade similar to the trendy Navy color. We have a Navy option for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 , and it's quite a deep and dark blue color that I'm personally obsessed with.



Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus in Silver Shadow (rumored)





Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus in Sparkling Blue (rumored)



The Sparkling Blue color is a bit mysterious. The exact shade of blue isn't known at this point, but I'm leaning toward a lighter more desaturated blue given Samsung's recent color choices. A light blue option has been in Samsung's color palette for what seems like ages, and we've seen it on a blue Z Flip 6 most recently.





Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus in Sparkling Green (rumored)





Sparkling Green is also most likely going to be one of the youthful and fresh color options for the lineup. Expect something more toward mint or some other form of a light green color, like the Jade Green exclusive S24 color. Sparkles may or may not be there, as just like I mentioned above, it's not clear what 'Sparkling' in the color name refers to.



Galaxy S25 Plus in Midnight Black (rumored)











Young has mentioned a Midnight Black color for the Galaxy S25 Plus which is not present in the vanilla S25 color palette. I suppose we're talking here about a dark and serious-looking black color option, which will most likely look stunning and definitely not boring.



Galaxy S25 Ultra colors: what to expect



Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Black (rumored)







Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Blue (rumored)



Titanium Blue for the Galaxy S25 Ultra is likely to be a dark blue color. It may lean towards Navy or even go darker, depending on how Samsung decides to approach it. Last year, we had a Titanium Violet for the S24 Ultra, while the Z Fold 6 has a Navy option.







Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Gray or Green (rumored)







Galaxy S25 Ultra

As for green, we have a Titanium Green option as an exclusive for Samsung.com. I'd reckon it would be a darker green to match with the rest of the colors and their vibe of powerful seriousness, but it could also be light as this one:





Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Silver (rumored)



Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S25 colors sound promising but may be on the limited side

