Galaxy S25 colors: here are the expected hues so far
Samsung's next flagship series, the Galaxy S25, is just around the corner now and leaks are starting to creep up. We don't expect major upgrades this year apart from the usual new and almighty-powerful chip and a refined design, alongside some other upgrades that maybe haven't leaked yet.
But what's leaked already is what we can expect about the color options of the new Galaxy models. Reputable leaker Ross Young, who is often right when it comes to Galaxy colors, has shared what colors to expect for all three models in the lineup: the Galaxy S25, the S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus colors: what to expect
Ross Young has detailed four color options for the S25 and five for the S25 Plus. The four colors are shared between the two models and are as follows: Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue, Sparkling Green. One extra color is expected for the Galaxy S25 Plus: Midnight Black.
These names may not be the ones Samsung decides to go for though, but Young is usually quite accurate when it comes to shades.
We haven't had renders of the official colors leaked yet, so we'll base our expectations here on what Samsung's done so far.
Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus in Moon Night Blue (rumored)
The Moon Night Blue will likely be a similar shade. It's likely to be a color great for anything: it's not too vibrant or excessive and can go well with any style. It is great if you're going for a business look and it's also great if you're more into casual or even fashionista styles.
The Silver Shadow color isn't new, and we've most recently seen it on the foldable phones that Samsung released in the summer. It's a silver-looking shade with a modern twist and looks quite polished.
It will likely feature a matching frame for a sophisticated look. If you want something that won't stand out as much and you won't get tired of it quickly, this may be the ideal color for you.
It's fresh and gorgeous, with a nice youthful feel to it.
There's also the 'Sparkling' word Young included here for the Blue and the Green options. It's unclear whether that directly means there would be some sort of effect of the color that could be seen on the light, or it's just a fancy name choice. Also, I can't neglect the fact it seems we will have two blue options for the S25, which is just a tiny bit strange. We'll have to wait for renders to know for sure!
Galaxy S25 Plus in Midnight Black (rumored)
Samsung's pulled black phones quite successfully in the past, like, for example, the Phantom Black which has been around for quite a while. For some people, the color may lean toward being a bit boring, but I happen to like black phones, especially how Samsung makes them.
Galaxy S25 Ultra colors: what to expect
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to sport different colors than its two smaller siblings. We have leakers Ice Universe and Ross Young giving us info about the S25 Ultra color options, but they don't entirely agree with each other.
Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Black (rumored)
The Titanium Black color for the S25 Ultra is almost certainly going to be present in Samsung's premium color palette. We have it for the predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
It's a nice color that's ideal if you're going for the business vibe. It's also a great option for people who pay more attention to what's inside the phone than to what it's wrapped in. But despite being a look that we're quite used to, this one's far from being boring and will most likely look very sophisticated and seamless.
Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Blue (rumored)
Either way, I'm sure the Titanium will make the Blue color look amazing on the S25 Ultra. But here again, I may be biased as I'm literally obsessed with dark blue at this very moment. There are no renders yet to showcase how this may look on the S25 Ultra, but I'm betting it will look just epic.
Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Gray or Green (rumored)
We have conflicting opinions from our two leakers about the third color option for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Titanium Gray is pretty straightforward and we have it on the S24 Ultra. It looks more natural, more like what titanium looks like, and is a great neutral color option for you.
Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Silver (rumored)
Titanium Silver may be something like Silver Shadow or maybe a tad lighter than the rumored Titanium Gray option. If it makes it to the Galaxy S25 Ultra color palette, it would be another rather neutral color to go for.
I've got no problems with neutrals, as many people would prefer something not too eye-catching. I mean, you're going to look at this phone very often throughout the day, and you may want something you're not going to get sick of after a while. A silver option is great for that, especially a trendy-looking Titanium silver one.
Galaxy S25 colors sound promising but may be on the limited side
Samsung is known for offering a wide variety of color options to its buyers. It's a bit early to know for sure if only these would be the colors Samsung offers with the S25 series. It's always possible there will be exclusive fancy-looking Samsung.com colors to accompany these ones.
One thing I'm certainly missing from the color palette right now is a violet color. Maybe Samsung's just gotten tired of it, given how many different violet/lavender options it's had throughout the years. Or maybe, it's just not leaked yet. We're bound to know soon, so stay tuned!
Recommended Stories
Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus in Sparkling Green (rumored)
The Galaxy S24 in the Samsung.com exclusive Jade Green color. | Image Credit - Samsung
Sparkling Green is also most likely going to be one of the youthful and fresh color options for the lineup. Expect something more toward mint or some other form of a light green color, like the Jade Green exclusive S24 color. Sparkles may or may not be there, as just like I mentioned above, it's not clear what 'Sparkling' in the color name refers to.
