Samsung is having major profitability issues due (among others) to poor Galaxy S25 series sales





One of the biggest causes is apparently a general economic slowdown noticed around the world across multiple tech product categories, including... you guessed it, smartphones. Despite a solid start at the global box-office, which was highlighted in Samsung's detailed Q1 2025 financial report, the Galaxy S25 family is purportedly struggling to maintain a healthy sales pace now.





As you can imagine, I don't have any exact numbers (official or unofficial) to illustrate the decline in popularity of Samsung's latest ultra-high-end handsets between Q1 and Q2 2025, but on the whole, the Korea-based tech giant is only expected to report profits in the "low to mid 5 trillion won range" for this year's April to June quarter.

5 trillion won roughly equates to 3.67 billion US dollars today, mind you, which would be a tremendous quarterly profit score for the vast majority of the world's top tech companies. But for Samsung , that's far from an impressive number, falling way short of forecasts averaging nearly 7 trillion won at the beginning of Q2.





What's worse is that the company's projected Q2 2025 profit tally could represent a major decrease from the same numbers reported both in Q1 2025 and Q2 2024. Between April and June of last year, for instance, Samsung yielded a net gain of more than 10 trillion won, and while the economic climate is obviously different now, a decline of around 50 percent is hard to blame on just that one factor.





A "continued slump" in the semiconductor segment, Trump's tariffs (obviously), and increased logistics costs impacting the profitability of everything from mobile devices to TVs and home appliances are instead likely to be blamed equally when Samsung's full Q2 2025 report comes out in a few weeks. Until then, let's hope that the company will try to battle the S25 family's rumored slump with more aggressive (and more frequent) promotions in key markets like the US.