The bulk of Samsung's Q2 profits come from the Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy A family, and tablets

Contrary to previous speculation, though, the Galaxy S25 family doesn't seem to carry much of the blame for the tech giant's profitability woes, and the same goes for the newest additions to the mid-range Galaxy A handset roster and the Galaxy Tab portfolio as a whole.

While Samsung takes the time in its full Q2 2025 financial report to praise the "robust" sales results of Galaxy A-series mid-rangers and Galaxy tablets in addition to the Galaxy S25 lineup, that unifying message is essentially cancelled out by a commitment to focus on "flagships" going forward.





Well, technically, the company promises to "continue a flagship-first approach for smartphone sales" while at the same time staying committed to "emphasizing the AI functionality of the Galaxy A series" too, but if you read between the lines of that statement, things are really not looking very encouraging for mid-end Samsung handsets in terms of marketing and global distribution.





Galaxy S25 family and It's pretty clear that Samsung aims to put nearly all of its advertising efforts (and money) into making thefamily and those new foldables as successful as possible, relying more than ever on the profit margins of ultra-high-end products.





This "flagship-first" strategy might be caused (among others) by Samsung's shrinking Q2 2025 smartphone shipment figures (at least compared to Q1), which didn't stop the company's Mobile eXperience (MX) and Networks division from surging in terms of both consolidated revenue and operating profit compared to Q2 2024.





The KRW 3.1 trillion ($2.2 billion) profit score generated by Samsung's mobile business during this year's second quarter is made that much more impressive by the KRW 4.7 trillion ($3.46 billion) gain of the company as a whole. Simply put, around 65 percent of Samsung's entire Q2 2025 profit came from smartphones and tablets alone, which is both remarkable... and highly concerning for a company that used to make so much money from memory chips not that long ago.

Tri-fold on the horizon!





Because the struggling Device Solutions (aka memory chip) division is not expected to spectacularly recover anytime soon, Samsung is looking for new ways to make money in the short run and set its businesses up for long-term success.





To that (latter) end, the company is today ready to officially announce that tri-fold handset we've all been expecting for a while now is finally coming (to presumably select markets around the world) by the end of the year.



Unfortunately (although not unexpectedly), Samsung isn't confirming anything else about the potentially groundbreaking "Galaxy G Fold" device , which obviously means that name is not etched in stone yet, and neither are any of the specs, features , or capabilities rumored over the last few months.





Extended reality (XR) is another market segment Samsung plans to enter at some point in H2 2025 with a "new form-factor" product. That's also (technically) shrouded in secrecy despite a lot of juicy gossip floating around the interwebs for the past year or so.





No other future mobile devices are mentioned or teased in the company's latest financial report, which probably means the Galaxy S26 family is (unsurprisingly) not going to be released in 2025.

